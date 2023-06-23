Five feature races for four divisions resulted in a pair of first-time winners Thursday at Thunder Road.
The Street Stock spotlight started early, with 32 four-cylinder vehicles filling up the high banks. A couple of spins on the second and fifth laps slowed the field, but a fierce battle eventually took between Jesse Laquerre and Trevor Jaques at the front of the pack. Laquerre was fully in charge by lap 10 and then the field spread out until a lap-22 caution flag came out, resulting in another restart Parker Gagne's car spun into the backstretch grass.
Laquerre and Kasey Collins set the pace for the final three laps, with Patrick Tibbetts attempting to get under Laquerre. William Henniquin also made a late charge to keep things interesting. Laquerre wound up earning his first Thunder Road win and became the fourth generation of the Laquerre clan to prevail at the Nation’s Site of Excitement. Tibbetts and Henniquin rounded out the podium.
The Flying Tigers also put on a fireworks show after being led to the point by Tyler Pepin and Cooper French. Pepin briefly lost control of his car on the exit of turn two on the second lap, collecting Chris LaForest into the front stretch Widowmaker wall before Jason Woodard and Zach Audet piled in. After the clean-up process, another quick caution slowed the field for the ejected hood of Phil Potvin. Under the return to green, rising standout Cooper French duked it out with Brandon Gray for over 20 laps before the final caution on lap 24. A chain-reaction sent top-three points contenders Sam Caron, Jason Pelkey and Logan Powers into the spin-cycle in turns three and four to bring out another yellow flag.
French secured the lead once again after the restart, but Gray pounced at the right time to move under the Northfield native while coming of turn two to grab the lead on lap 35. Gray protected the lead to secure his fourth victory of the season in his new ride. He was followed by Cam Gadue and a hard-charging Rich Lowrey.
The Late Models took to the field next, with Phil Scott and longtime racer Tyler Cahoon starting at the front. Scott seized the early lead, but heavy pressure from a hungry Stephen Martin allowed Cahoon to jump to the outside groove and take over the top spot. The lone caution came out for the sliding Jaden Perry and Cody Schoolcraft in turn one on lap 20. Cahoon and Scott squared off again on the restart, with Cahoon reclaiming the lead.
Cahoon didn't falter down the stretch and crossed the line in first place. He was followed by Stephen Martin and Kyle Pembroke. As the field stretched out, it was a three-way battle for fourth between Scott, Nick Sweet and leading rookie Kaiden Fisher. The three battled until the end, with Sweet and Fisher sliding sideways across the line. Sweet held off Fisher by a fraction of a second to take fourth.
The 9th annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First-Time Winner’s Race featured one of the event’s largest fields, with 13 Street Stock drivings competing for their first victory at the track. Trevor Jaques and Kasey Collins were at the front of the pack at the beginning and fought side-by-side barnburner for the first 10 laps. The two leaves were caught up in lapped traffic on the 11th lap and Jaques took the advantage, setting the stage for his first trip to victory lane.
The Road Warriors also put on a thrilling 20-lap performance to wrap up the evening. The caution-free event was led to green by Ryan Sayers and Tyler Wheatley, and after a few minutes Fred Fleury, Chris Couture and Karsen Murphy sailed sideways into the front-stretch grass. A seven-car battle for third led to a melee until Neal Foster and Nate Brien climbed out of the heap. Tater quickly found himself at the rear bumper of Wheatley and then made move to pass the leader on lap 18. Brien held on late to earn his eighth career Road Warriors victory. He was trailed by Taylor Sayers and Wheatley.
The action will return to Thunder Road new week with the annual Kid’s Rides and Scouts Night festivities. The events will take place along with a full card of championship racing action for the Late Models, Street Stocks and Flying Tigers. The Triple Crown series will be back for Flying Tigers, while the Road Warriors will also battle on the Barre high banks.