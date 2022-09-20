N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Quebec driver Patrick Laperle took down his fifth Fall Foliage 200 victory to hold off 2021 points leader D.J. Shaw and current Late Model Rookie of the Year front-runner Bryan Wall Jr. at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Track regular Kasey Beattie took down a consolation-round win to qualify into the main event with his plus/minus handicap, but mechanical issues kept him from capitalizing on the day. Current King of the Mountain point leader Quinny Welch took the early lead and held on through restart after restart, holding off Laperle for 161 laps.
Following a major caution on lap 161 for a turn-three pileup, Welch’s fuel cell went dry under the caution laps. The issue forced him to push back into the pits via the White Mountain safety crew. The unfortunate turn of events for the 78NH crew ruined a stellar run for the multi-time White Mountain champion, continuing his bad-luck streak in ACT competition.
After Laperle took over the lead, he battled with Shaw until the end of the 200-lap event. Coming into turn three to take the checkered flag, Shaw powered under Laperle with Tom Carey III and Wall Jr. close behind. Contact between the leaders led to Laperle going sideways along the bumper of Shaw, with Carey and Wall jumping beneath in an attempt to get a leg up on the competition. Carey got caught in the right-rear on the bumper of Laperle, who miraculously straightened out to take the win over Shaw by 0.023 seconds.
Alongside the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, the PASS Modifieds invaded the White Mountain track as their championship season winds down. Fourteen Modifieds battled for the top spot, with the first serious caution coming out just after the halfway point. As Shawn Knight attempted to improve his odds, he got hooked while moving around another car. He slammed into the turn-four tire barrier, ending a strong run for the Maine driver.
With five laps remaining, Brandon Varney powered up the outside of Mike Davis to steal away the top spot. Spencer Morse and Ryan Ripley battled hard for third. Morse made contact with the left-rear of Ripley to move underneath, while a loose Davis car allowed Morse to quickly take over the second position. No one had anything for Varney as he took down the PASS Modifieds 50-lap main event, followed by Morse and Davis to round out the podium.
Thirty-two PASS Super Late Models took the track for their Fall Foliage 150. After leading the first 20 laps, Maine’s Dillon Moltz brought out the first caution for a flat left-front tire. Gabe Brown quickly took over the top spot and held on tight as Johnny Clark stalked his every move. The eight-time Pro All Stars Series champ set his sights on the former Oxford Plains Speedway champion, taking the lead following a lap-50 restart.
The big crash took place on lap 57, as a missed shift on a restart sent the front pack reeling. At least nine cars scattered across turns one and two, with Trevor Sanborn and Dan Winter calling it a day on the back of the White Mountain wreckers. Clark and Brown brought the restart, with Clark pulling away. Shaw entered the mix under Gabe Brown on lap 65 to take second, with Wayne Helliwell, Jr. waiting in the wings behind them.
A cut on the left-front portion of Tyler Cahoon’s machine brought the caution flag on lap 82. Clark and Shaw battled hard up front on the restart. Shaw and Clark were the class of the field throughout the Fall Foliage 150 until bad luck struck the 54 machine of Clark on lap 147. Trailing arms on the car’s rear end broke loose in turn three, with Clark muscling his machine until it spun around in turn one to endi a strong run.
The restart set up a three-lap battle between Gabe Brown and Shaw as they raced side-by-side until the end. On the final lap Shaw made contact underneath Brown going into three. Brown gave it back coming out of four and took down the Fall Foliage 150 win by 0.003 seconds. Brown earned his first PASS Super Late Model win at White Mountain Motorsports Park. Shaw was second, while Ryan Kuhn battled back to finish third.
The Flying Tigers action was also close, with Kaiden Fisher leading a tied Tanner Woodard and Shane Sicard by one point following the heat race qualifying rounds. Led to green by Thomas Smithers VI and Matt Potter, Smithers took the green nearly sideways, allowing the outside line to take a massive leap over the slowing inside groove. Mike Clark took the lead on lap 10 of the 50-lap, $1,000-to-win special and followed closely by Fisher. As a sputtering Fisher slowed from the second position, he was saved by the spinning Jody Sicard to bring out a caution on lap 24.
The Fisher team quickly went to work, checking over the fuel system and adjusting the ignition before sending the S.D. Ireland machine back to battle at the back of the field just in time for the restart. Clark continued to lead as Shane Sicard moved into championship contention, a full straightaway ahead of Tanner Woodard. The yellow flag waved once again on lap 39 as Jason Woodard went high in turn three, spinning into the turn-four grass.
The restart set the three point leaders — Sicard, Tanner Woodard and Fisher — under a blanket as the top three cars on track. The final caution on lap 43 for a stopped Clark set up the final dogfight for the championship, with Tanner Woodard choosing the outside of Fisher on the restart while Sicard was behind Fisher in third. Over the final seven laps, Tanner Woodard and Fisher fought hard side-by-side while Sicard slipped to allow Potter to move into third. Tanner Woodard crossed the line under the checkered flags ahead of Fisher, giving Woodard a one-point advantage to take the 2022 track championship. It was his first career title. Potter rounded out the podium in third, with Fisher finishing second in points and as the Flying Tiger Rookie of the Year.
White Mountain Motorsports Park wraps up the 2022 season Saturday with the $5,000-to-win New Hampshire Street Stock Open 100.
Auto Racing Results
ACT Fall Foliage 200
1 91QC Patrick Laperle St-Denis, QC 2 04VT D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 3 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. E. Kingston, NH 4 68NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 5 5MA Tom Carey III New Salem, MA 6 04NH Shawn Swallow Groveton, NH 7 00NH Joey Doiron Berwick, ME 8 21QC Alexandre Tardif Notre Dame des Pins, QC 9 7NH Cody Leblanc Berlin, NH 10 78NH Quinten Welch Groveton, NH 11 0VT Scott Dragon Milton, VT 12 27NH Cam Huntress Rochester, NH 13 36NH Erick Sands Derry, NH 14 0NH Dylan Bilodeau Fremont, NH 15 61NH Ryan Olsen N. Haverhill, NH 16 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick, VT 17 02NH Randy Potter Groveton, NH 18 21VT Reilly Lanphear Waterbury, VT 19 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. Strafford, NH 20 67MA Chase Curtis Rutland, MA 21 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. Stark, NH 22 48QC Raphael Lessard Quebec City, QC 23 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin, VT 24 36QC Alex Labbe St-Albert, QC 25 32NH Jeff Marshall Littleton, NH 26 27KY Isaac Bevin Louisville, KY 27 49NH Matt Anderson Franklin, NH 28 03MA Derek Gluchacki North Dartmouth, MA 29 22VT Peyton Lanphear Waterbury, VT 30 1ME Mike Bailey S. Barre, VT 31 58VT Jimmy Hebert Williamstown, VT 32 45NH Kasey Beattie St. Johnsbury, VT
Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models
1. 50 Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH 2. 60 D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 3. 72 Ryan Kuhn E. Bridgewater, MA 4. 27NH Wayne Helliwell, Jr. Dover, NH 5. 17MA Eddie MacDonald Rowley, MA 6. 09 Jeremy Davis Tamworth, NH 7. 39 Max Cookson Pittsfield, ME 8. 52 Jake Matheson Hillsboro, NH 9. 5x Bobby Therrien Hinesburg, VT 10. 24 Ben Rowe Turner, ME 11. 10 Kate Re Harrison, ME 12. 18s Mike Scorzelli Feura Bush, NY 13. 12 Dennis Spencer, Jr. Oxford, ME 14. 02 Brian Whalley Laconia, NH 15. 54 Johnny Clark Hallowell, ME 16. 12x Corey Bubar Windham, ME 17. 90 Craig Weinstein E. Walpole, MA 18. 83 Tyler Cahoon St. Johnsbury, VT 19. 7B Isaac Bevin Louisville, KY 20. 00 Jimmy Renfrew Jr. Candia, NH 21. 8 Calvin Rose, Jr. Turner, ME 22. 01 Sammy Gooden Whitefield, VT 23. 93 Ryan Green 24. 29 Trevor Sanborn E. Parsonsfield, ME 25. 81 Dan Winter Deerfield, ME 26. 36 Ryan Robbins 27. 5M Dillon Moltz New Sharon, ME 28. 84 Jamie Wright 29 20 Joe Pastore Gorham, ME 30 60M Mike Mayberry Naples, ME
Flying Tigers
1. 55NH Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 2. 18VT Kaiden Fisher Shelburne, VT 3. 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield, VT 4. 4NH Shane Sicard Barton, VT 5. 35DG Colin Cornell E. Burke, VT 6. 44VT Justin Prescott Williston, VT 7. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre, VT 8. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown,VT 9. 60NH Thomas Smithers VI Gilmanton, NH 10. 49NH Jody Sicard Gilmanton, NH 11. 22NH Chandler Potter Plainfield, VT 12. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 13. 82NH Frank Sweeney Belmont, NH 14. 2NH Michael Clark Littleton, NH 15. 23NH Michael Potter Plainfield, VT 16. 94NH Leslie Keyser Northfield, NH
PASS Modifieds
