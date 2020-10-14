woods

Cross-country runners take off at the start of the 2019 Woods Trail Run in Thetford.

Cross-Country Running Results

5-kilometer course

At Lamoille Union

Hyde Park, VT

Plc, Name, School, Time

Girls Results

1. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 22:13 2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 22:17 3. Amy Felice, U-32, 23:29 4. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 23:58 5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 24:15 6. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 24:22 7. Lana Page, U-32, 24:31 8. Shams Ferver U-32, 24:40 9. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32, 25:01 10. Bella Martell, Northfield, 25:01 11. Addie Budliger, U-32, 25:10 12. Esther Macke, U-32, 25:18 13. Cassandra Royer, Harwood, 25:25 14. Anna Knauss, U-32, 25:59 15. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 26:37 16. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 26:43 17. Jessica Royer, Harwood, 27:02 18. Zoe Ayres, Northfield, 27:05 19. Nina Young, U-32, 27:09 20. Ella Bradley, U-32, 27:15 21. Rachel Bjerke, Craftsbury, 28:43 22. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 28:51 23. Ellie Johnson, U-32, 28:54 24. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 29:19 25. Mary Jane McKenzie, Harwood, 29:23 26. Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 30:34 27. Rosalyn Trowbridge, Stowe, 30:45 28. Alden MacDowell, Lamoille, 34:45 29. Faith Hoagland, Northfield, 37:56 30. Bian Leon, Lamoille, 38:45 30

Boys Results

1. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 18:23 2. Oliver Hanson, U-32, 18:44 3. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 19:10 4. Sargent Burns, U-32, 19:30 5. Sam Clark, U-32, 19:40 6. John Lackey, Stowe, 19:49 7. Alex Saunders, U-32, 19:57 8. Harwoodgh Johnson, Lamoille, 20:07 9. Carter Little, U-32, 20:17 10. Orion Cenkl, Craftsbury, 20:24 11. Cyrus Hanson, U-32, 20:27 12. Alan Moody, Craftsbury, 20:42 13. Matt Califano, Craftsbury, 20:49 14. Alex Califano, Craftsbury, 20:50 15. Wyatt Sigler, Stowe, 21:03 16. Kaiden Boissoneault, Lamoille, 21:03 17. Adam Gawrys, Lamoille, 21:06 18. Jack Lund, Stowe, 21:21 19. Case Bradbury, Stowe, 21:21 20. Taggart Schrader, U-32, 21:26 21. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 21:48 22. Devin Audette, Northfield, 22:16 23. Linden Stelma-Leonard, Craftsbury, 22:17 24. Sean McEleney, Stowe , 22:22 25. Garrett Manosh, Lamoille, 22:28 26. Mason Porter, Lamoille, 23:07 27. James Ripley, Lamoille, 23:10 28. Garrett Miller, Northfield, 23:49 29. Jacob Rockwood, Lamoille, 23:51 30. Ian Kramer, Northfield, 24:07 31. JosHarwooda Kelley, Stowe, 24:32 32. Owen Motyka, Northfield, 24:37 33. Emmanuel Lemelson, Stowe, 24:43 34. Zach Lewis, Stowe, 25:39 35. Sebastian Modica, Stowe, 26:02 36. Calvin James, Stowe, 26:42 36 37. Gravel Dalton, Craftsbury, 27:15 38. Miles Mitchell, Stowe, 27:38 38 39. Harwoodghes Gilbert, U-32, 27:40 39 40. Otis Loga, U-32, 28:13 41. Elijah Myer, Northfield, 29:04 42. Andrew Henrik Barnaca, Northfield, 29:50 43. Michael Sargent, Lamoille, 31:27 44. Jordan Sartwell, Lamoille, 31:47 45. Cox Dillon, Craftsbury, 32:12 46. Gabe LeGrand, Lamoille, 32:26 47. Joey Richard, Lamoille, 37:31

