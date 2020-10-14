Cross-Country Running Results
5-kilometer course
At Lamoille Union
Hyde Park, VT
Plc, Name, School, Time
Girls Results
1. Camille Bolduc, Craftsbury, 22:13 2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 22:17 3. Amy Felice, U-32, 23:29 4. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 23:58 5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 24:15 6. Jane Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 24:22 7. Lana Page, U-32, 24:31 8. Shams Ferver U-32, 24:40 9. Ayla Bodach-Turner U-32, 25:01 10. Bella Martell, Northfield, 25:01 11. Addie Budliger, U-32, 25:10 12. Esther Macke, U-32, 25:18 13. Cassandra Royer, Harwood, 25:25 14. Anna Knauss, U-32, 25:59 15. Natalie Start, Lamoille, 26:37 16. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 26:43 17. Jessica Royer, Harwood, 27:02 18. Zoe Ayres, Northfield, 27:05 19. Nina Young, U-32, 27:09 20. Ella Bradley, U-32, 27:15 21. Rachel Bjerke, Craftsbury, 28:43 22. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 28:51 23. Ellie Johnson, U-32, 28:54 24. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 29:19 25. Mary Jane McKenzie, Harwood, 29:23 26. Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 30:34 27. Rosalyn Trowbridge, Stowe, 30:45 28. Alden MacDowell, Lamoille, 34:45 29. Faith Hoagland, Northfield, 37:56 30. Bian Leon, Lamoille, 38:45 30
Boys Results
