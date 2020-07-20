Saturday wasn’t Lakes Region or Rutland’s day. Both Vermont Summer Baseball League teams dropped doubleheaders, falling to White River Junction and Bellows Falls respectively.
Bellows Falls 12, Rutland 11
Bellows Falls 3,
Rutland 0
WESTMINSTER — In the offense-filled opening game, Bellows Falls’ Grady Lockerby had a two-out, two-run single to lift the home side to the win.
In the second game, pitching was the story as Bellows Falls’ Elliot Graham allows just two hits in a 83-pitch complete game shutout.
Rutland travels to play Lakes Region Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fair Haven Union High School. The last time the two teams met, Rutland inched out a 3-2 win.
White River Jct. 9,
Lakes Region 2
White River Jct. 8,
Lakes Region 3
WHITE RIVER, JCT. — Following a loss to Lakes Region on Wednesday, White River Junction got its revenge with a pair of wins Saturday afternoon.
In the opening game, White River Junction scored a pair of first inning runs and wouldn’t trail the rest of the way. Their biggest inning came in the fifth when they posted six runs.
Lakes scored single runs in the third and sixth innings.
Ryland Richardson, Kyle Hamilton and Robert Slocum all drove in multiple runs for White River Junction.
Aubrey Ramey was the lone Lakes player with multiple hits.
Evan Reed, Joe Valerio and Ryan Muratorri handled pitching duties for Lakes Region.
Lakes hit the ball well in the second game, with 14 base knocks, but it struggled to push runs across and it cost them.
Sawyer Ramey and Aaron Szabo both had three hits for Lakes Region.
Jarett Williams, Andrew Lanthier and Parker Morse split pitching duties for Lakes.
Barre 6, Essex 2
Essex 6, Barre 3
So. Burlington 15,
Montpelier 0
So. Burlington 4,
Montpelier 3
AUTO RACING
Laflamme wins ACT race
N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Whitefield, N.H.’s Christian Laflamme picked one of the best possible times for his first career Foley Oil & Propane Late Model win by capturing the Midseason Championships at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 18. The first-year Late Model racer held off fellow up-and-comer Matthew Morrill and eight-time track champion Quinny Welch to go wire-to-wire in the 60-lap main event. In the Foley Oil and Propane Late Models, South Barre’s Michael Bailey was sixth, while East Montpelier’s Joey Laquerre was 16th.
In the 7-Eleven Dwarf Car Open, Northfield’s Tim Sherman Jr. was seventh.
