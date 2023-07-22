A team can play with an added sense of confidence when it knows that its ace is on the mound.
They know the guy in control of the game will do everything he can to put his team in a position to win.
The third-seeded Lakes Region and top-seeded Essex baseball teams had that feeling in their American Legion state tournament openers on Saturday at St. Peter's Field.
Caleb Nelson tossed a gem for the Lakers in a 3-0 win against South Burlington and Andrew Goodrich did the same for Essex in a 6-1 win against Bennington.
Lakes 3, SB 0
Nelson burst on the scene for Lakes Region this year, making his way over the New York-Vermont border to join the squad, alongside his twin brother Cody.
From his opening start in mid-June against Bellows Falls, he displayed how special he is on the mound. He's been Lakes Region's most consistent starter all season long and he wasn't going to back from the challenge of a tough South Burlington lineup.
"We're trying to prove people wrong and come out and upset a team," Caleb Nelson said.
By seeding and by record, Saturday's win falls into that upset category, but the Lakers looked every bit of the Wildcats' equal. Nelson's excellence on the mound was a major reason why.
The Granville product made a statement early, striking out two of the first three batters and was locked in all day. Nelson allowed just four hits and had allowed just two going into the sixth inning. He struck out eight South Burlington batters and issued just one free pass on a hit batsman.
"The curve ball was working better today than most days," Nelson said. "(South Burlington) kept chasing the high fastball so I kept putting it there."
"Caleb's a quiet kid, but he shows up and he puts in the work," said Lakes Region coach Parth Patel. "That's what he's been doing all season long, so I'm not surprised. That's what we see every single day."
South Burlington had its biggest threat going in the sixth inning where it had runners on the corners, but Nelson induced a groundout to himself, starting a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning.
"Our defense is solid and our pitchers rely on it," Patel said. "A clutch play at a clutch time and we got out it. That's what it takes in a big situation."
Wildcats pitcher Abbot Terkel was mostly effective and kept his side afloat in his five innings of work, before giving way to Evan LaMothe for the final two innings.
Lakes Region had five hits in the game, three of which coming in the fourth, where the Lakers plated all of their runs.
Trey Lee was the spark to ignite the fire. He placed a perfect bunt to the left side of the infield and busted it down the first-base line to force an errant throw that allowed him to advance to second. Lee stole third, once again forcing a bad throw by South Burlington, which allowed him to come home.
"That's what Trey is for our team. He's like a firecracker," Patel said. "Once he gets going, everyone gets him back. He's really good at playing small ball. Our strategy was to play small ball. We're going to play what fits for our side."
Lee's teammates had his back and kept it rolling from there as Carson Babbie doubled and Cody Nelson doubled to score Babbie. Cody Nelson came into score on a ball that Tim Kendall golfed into center field.
Essex 6, Bennington 1
Essex has big-game experience in spades.
Post 91 is the tournament's two-time defending champion and came into the tournament with a spotless 18-0 record in league play.
It's going to take an elite effort for anybody to knock this powerhouse off and when Essex has its ace, Goodrich, on the mound, it becomes even harder to put a dent in their armor.
Goodrich was perfect through four innings, striking out five batters in that 12-batter span.
Cole Ziehm had a single in the fifth that broke up the no-no, but that did little to deter Post 91. Essex quickly got a double play, where second baseman Ben Deibler tagged Ziehm out in the base path, before throwing to first base.
"(Andrew) is such a great pitcher. His command is always excellent," said Essex coach Reece Tanguay. "He's won a lot of big games for us."
That includes last year's state championship game victory against South Burlington.
Goodrich worked through six innings, allowing just three hits and a single run, while striking out six. Braedon Jones closed it out with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to put undefeated Essex into the winner's bracket.
Josh Worthington knocked in Bennington's only run, with a single that scored AJ Brown.
Post 91 swung the bats well all game long, pounding out 11 hits and notching multiple hits in four of the six turns to bat.
Goodrich had an RBI single in the first inning, Declan Cummings had a sacrifice fly RBI in the third, as did Hazen Randall in the fourth. Also in the fourth was Ben Deibler's double that scored Will Erickson. Trevor Arsenault drove in an insurance run in the sixth on a sac fly that scored catcher Eli Bostwick.
Bennington coach Ryan Greenslet was happy with how his starter Colby Granger battled, despite giving up a lot of hits. Granger did a great job of limiting damage throughout his 5 1/3 innings of work and never allowed the game to get out of hand.
He was also happy with how Post 13 started to get better swings off late in the contest.
"(Andrew) has that first-pitch fastball right down the middle to get ahead of you. They didn't jump on that," Greenslet said. "Usually once we hit the second time through the batting order, that's when we start plugging away."
Unfortunately, by that time, Goodrich was already rolling.
It can be tough sledding when the ace is on the mound.