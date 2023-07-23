CASTLETON — The Lakes Region baseball team had a dominant pitching performance on the opening day of the American Legion baseball state tournament. Brattleboro Post 5 made sure the Lakers weren't in for a repeat performance.
in a battle of teams that won on the first day of the tournament, No. 1 seed Brattleboro flexed its offensive muscles to beat its southern rivals, No. 3 Lakes Region, 12-8 on Sunday.
Post 5 plated six runs across the opening two innings and it didn't look back from there, leading from coast to coast.
In the first inning, Brattleboro did all of its damage with two outs. Aidan Davis was hit by a pitch and eventually came around to score on a hit by Turner Clews that was bobbled in center field.
Clews swiped a pair of bags and came into score on a balk by Lakes Region starter Carson Babbie. Evan Wright knocked in the third and final run of the first, plating Jackson Emery.
Brattleboro's bats didn't let up in the second inning, where Aidan Davis doubled to drive in two runs and Sam Bogar scored the other on a passed ball.
Coming off a 16-run effort the day before against Addison County, scoring runs hasn't been an issue for the South's top team.
"We did a lot of good things and ran the bases hard," said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni.
The Lakers battled back from the early deficit, cutting the lead to two in the fourth inning. Sawyer Ramey doubled in Caleb Nelson to get it rolling in the third, before Babbie and Kyle James drove in runs. In the fourth, Nelson drove in Alex Patch.
Brattleboro could have let the momentum continue to build in Lakes Region's favor, but in the bottom of the fifth, it made it very clear who was going to be top dog on this day.
Clews blasted the tournament's first homer over the left field wall and things kept on rolling. Quality hitting and some fielding snafus by the Lakers allowed five runs to come home in the inning.
"(Lakes) Region had the momentum. To bounce back like that was huge," Libardoni said.
Alex McClelland drove in Post 5's final run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Lakes Region didn't go down without a fight and scored four runs in the top of the seventh on RBIs from Cody Nelson, who plated Ramey following a triple, James and Buxton (two RBIs), but the deficit was too much to overcome.
"You have to give Brattleboro credit. That's the fourth time they've beat us," said Lakes Region coach Parth Patel. "Hopefully this is a lesson for us and we'll carry it on that when stuff doesn't go your way, you don't have to put your head down. You just have to keep going."
Clews was a double away from the cycle for Post 5 and quickly established himself as one of the tournament's most elite hitters.
Jolie Glidden went 3 1/3 innings for Brattleboro on the mound, before he was relieved by Alex Bigham. Eric Kurucz pitched the seventh for Post 5.
Lakes Region used four pitchers with Babbie lasting just 1 1/3 innings. Alex Patch ate up three innings, before Jacob Patch and Jackson Howe pitched.
SB 6, Bennington 5
CASTLETON — The South Burlington Wildcats baseball team could finally exhale when Cooper Smith touched home on a walk-off single by Augie Leven to secure a 6-5 win in Sunday's Legion tournament elimination game.
No. 2 seed South Burlington's opponent, No. 4 Bennington Post 13, had made them sweat it out.
Bennington is filled with players that had a lot of success during school ball, so it knows it's never out of a game.
The bulk of the roster is made up of guys from Mount Anthony and New York State's Hoosick Falls, the former going to the Vermont state championship game and the latter going to a sectional championship game.
When South Burlington went up 5-0 through four innings of Sunday's elimination game, it looked like the Wildcats were well on their way to victory.
Bennington wasn't going to make it that easy.
In the sixth inning, Aaron Whitman reached on an error at shortstop and a double by Nat Greenslet put two runners in scoring position, before Cole Ziehm, from Hoosick Falls, plated both runners on a single. Ziehm came into score himself on a passed ball later in the inning.
South Burlington had another chance to close it down in the seventh, but the first two runners got on for Bennington, before Greenslet singled home a run. Colby Granger drove in the tying run on a fielder's choice and it was a brand new ballgame.
Bennington was on the brink of forcing extra innings with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Leven had other ideas. He blasted a ball over the right fielder's head that scored Smith and kept his team's tournament hopes alive, while dashing Post 13's.
"I just had to stay relaxed," Leven said. "I'm just trying to play baseball and have fun. There were definitely a few scares there at the end, but you just have to stick to your fundamentals."
Bennington coach Ryan Greenslet loved the fight his team showed trying to save their season.
"It was a great game. I had guys stepping up from the bottom of the lineup, right on through," coach Greenslet said. "We made a game out of it. That's all I can of from my kids."
Davis Hobbs pitched six innings for South Burlington. Keegan Goodwin faced one batter in the seventh, before Smith came on.
Josh Worthington threw four innings for Bennington. Lefty Hunter Sherwin threw the final three innings, allowing just the one run in the seventh.
Addison wins by FF
CASTLETON — The No. 4 seed Addison County baseball team stayed alive in the Legion state tournament with a forfeit win on Sunday against No. 2 seed Manchester Union Underground.
Manchester didn't have enough players to field a team for the elimination game. MUU had lost its tournament opener to Colchester on Saturday 13-0.