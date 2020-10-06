SWANTON — Burr & Burton edged CVU by six strokes to win the Division I girls golf championship, while Lake Region claimed the D-II crown by a 13-shot margin Tuesday.
Otter Valley senior Mia Politano came into this year’s state championship as the two-time defending medalist, but her streak came to an end at Champlain Country Club.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez bested the Otters star golfer for D-II medalist honors, shooting an 11-over 82, while Politano shot a 17-over 88.
Martinez’s championship effort was spurred on by six pars, along with a birdie on Hole 14.
Politano had five pars and a birdie on 14 as well, but ran into a little bit of trouble in the middle of her round, with a handful of double bogeys and a triple bogey.
Long Trail’s Alyssa Gallo was third at 25-over, while Woodstock’s Emily Dean, 25-over, and Harwood’s Jordan Hunter, 28-over, rounded out the top five finishers.
Mia’s sister Elena Politano shot a 44-over 115, good for ninth in D-II. U-32’s Page Oakes tied for 10th, shooting a 45-over 116.
Along with Martinez’s medalist victory, Lake Region defended its D-II team title with a 48-over 190. Otter Valley finished 13 strokes back in second with a 61-over 203.
Harwood, Rice, U-32 and Milton rounded out the field.
The D-I Bulldogs put up a 45-over 187 team score, besting second-place CVU by six strokes.
Essex, South Burlington and North Country completed the top five teams in D-I.
BBA’s Kaylie Porter won D-I medalist honors, shooting a 12-over 83. Porter outpaced second-place Sage Bennett, of South Burlington, by 12 strokes.
Porter was consistent all day long, sinking eight pars.
CVU’s Lindsey Beer and Clare Stackpole-McGrath and St. Johnsbury’s Austynn Hudson completed the top five.
Rutland’s Alexis Landrie shot a 41-over 112 to finished tied for 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.