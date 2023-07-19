BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning to get back in the win column with a 4-2 Futures League victory over the New Britain Bees in front of 3,600 fans Tuesday night at Centennial Field.
Stowe’s Ben Alekson started on the mound for the hosts and quickly settled down after a rocky start. The rising University of Fairfield freshman walked the first two batters of the game and gave up a one-out RBI single. He then retired 12 of the next 13 batters before allowing an unearned run in the fifth inning. A two-out, bases-loaded walk ended the night for Alekson, who led Peoples Academy to its third straight high school championship last spring.
Lake Monster pitchers held New Britain to a pair of hits for the game: the RBI single in the first inning and a two-out infield single in the fourth. Even though the Vermont pitchers issued a season-high 11 walks, they were able to leave a dozen base-runners stranded as New Britain went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Alekson wound up allowing two hits over four-plus innings. He issued five walks and struck out four batters. Former CVU standout Oliver Pudvar earned the victory after pitching the final one-plus inning for Vermont. He didn’t allow any hits, issued one walk and registered two strikeouts.
Members of Vermont’s bullpen issued six walks while combining for four-plus hitless innings. Thomas Santana stranded three inherited runners with a strikeout to end the top of the fifth inning. Pudvar stranded two inherited runners by surviving up a strikeout during the sixth inning.
Vermont sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and recorded five of its seven hits for the game. Eric Becker led off with single and scored on a single by Middlebury’s Kyle McCausland, tying the game at 1-1.
After Jordan Kang gave the Lake Monsters a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring groundout, Antonio Perrotta smacked a one-run double to left-center. Following an infield single, Jack Winnay made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly.
Perrotta finished the game with a 2-for-4 performance that featured a pair of doubles. Aside from the big outburst in the third inning, the only other two Lake Monster hits were Perrotta’s first double in the second inning and a Winnay double in the fifth.
Vermont is 8-1 vs. New Britain this season and 22-3 against the Bees over the last three seasons. The Lake Monsters (29-16) are now 1.5 games behind Worcester (31-15) in the battle for first place in the FCBL. Vermont remains one game behind Norwich (31-16) in the race for second-place.
The Lake Monsters will play their final home game July 29 when they host New Britain again at 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s massive crowd during “Hot Dog Hysteria Night” was the second largest of the season. Vermont is averaging a league-best 2,299 fans per home game.
Next Tuesday the Lake Monsters will be well represented when they host the 2023 Futures League All-Star Game, with eight players selected to participate.
The Vermont players include five pitchers: Wyatt Cameron, Callen Fang, Francis Ferguson, Evan Maloney and Pudvar. They will be joined by catcher Tyler Favretto, outfielder Tommy Martin and Kang
The Lake Monster players will be a part of Team Lake along with athletes from Worcester, Norwich and Pittsfield. They will face off against Team Mountain, which will feature standouts from Brockton, Nashua, New Britain and Westfield.
One All-Star spot will be decided in a fan vote over the upcoming days. Alekson is the Vermont nominee.
Outfielder Colby Brouillette was selected for the second straight year to be the Lake Monsters representative in the FCBL Home Run Derby on Monday.
This marks the first time the derby will take place the night before the All-Star Game
Both the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., with gates opening Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The All Night Boogie Band will perform a post-Home Run Derby concert. On Tuesday fans can get player autographs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and enjoy a fireworks show after the All-Star Game.