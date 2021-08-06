Country Club of Barre golfer Eric Lajeunesse called upon something Rutland golfer Garren Poirier had said when joking about his Match Play opener on Friday at the 72nd annual L.D. Pierce Invitational.
“Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug,” Lajeunesse said.
Playing the role of bug was Lajeunesse and his Barre clubmate Troy Evans. Playing the role of windshield was Jody Larson and Mike Dukette.
Larson and Dukette built a lead early against the Barre golfers and didn’t look back, winning 5-and-4 to advance to the Championship Flight quarterfinals.
Birdies on the last two holes of the front nine proved big for Larson and Dukette, who made the turn with a 3-up advantage.
Lajeunesse and Evans played their best golf in the Thursday qualifier on the back nine, so they knew they weren’t out of it, but they had some ground to make up.
“We were fine at that point. We knew we had to kick it into gear,” Lajeunesse said. “We knew it was doable.”
It was doable, but Larson, in particular, made sure there would be no comeback on this day.
A beautiful curling putt on 10 gave Larson a birdie to up the advantage.
“That’s what happens when you win matches. You make those long putts,” Lajeunesse said.
Lajeunesse and Evans thought they had an opening on 11 and 12, where Larson and Dukette didn’t have the best approach shots, but on both holes, each side parred.
Another chance looked to be had on par-5 13 when Larson’s tee shot went off line, but impressive work got his ball on the green on the third shot. He proceeded to drain another tough putt for the birdie and 5-up advantage.
“That was a great birdie,” Dukette said.
“It was unexpected,” Larson said.
Larson and Dukette wrapped up the win on the 14th hole.
Lajeunesse, a former Pierce champion himself, knows how tough it is to win the tournament. Admittedly, he and Evans weren’t on the top of their game on Friday.
“That’s why you play those matches,” Lajeunesse said. “Jody today, it was really fun watching him work the ball around this course. He was in control of his ball the whole day.”
Larson and Dukette are seven-time Pierce champions, winning the tournament multiple times in the 1990s and 2000s. On days like Friday, they show the magic is still there.
“I’m grateful to play with Jody. He’s always been the dominant player,” Dukette said. “He always has a great feel.”
Larson and Dukette will meet No. 6 seed Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard in the quarterfinals. Albertazzi and Barnard battled for a 20-hole win against No. 11 William Hadden and Matt Smith.
A par from Hadden on the first hole gave his side a 1-up lead, but Albertazzi’s birdie on 3 tied the match. Barnard followed that with an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole for a 1-up advantage.
Albertazzi and Barnard stayed in the lead for a long stretch, but Hadden and Smith made a run on the back nine. Hadden’s par on 11 narrowed the the deficit and Smith’s birdie on 14 tied the match for the first time since the third hole.
The match stayed tied until Albertazzi and Barnard won in 20 holes.
After three years atop the Pierce throne, the Rutland Country Club duo of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson will not capture a fourth straight championship.
Hull and Nelson, the No. 7 seed, took on the No. 10 seed team of Corey Taylor and Dan Cole. Taylor and Cole pulled off the upset winning the match in 20 holes.
“We need to be at the top of our game with these guys,” Taylor said, when the teams were making the turn after the ninth hole.
Taylor and Cole jumped out quick with birdies on the first and second hole to go 2-up. A 2 from Hull on the par-3 third hole, narrowed the lead, but Taylor and Cole upped the advantage to two again after an eagle from Taylor on the fourth hole.
Two birdies from Nelson, coming on the sixth and seventh holes, tied the match for the first time, but pars from Taylor and Cole on the eighth hole that Hull and Nelson bogeyed gave them a 1-up lead that held at the turn.
Taylor and Cole had a 2-up lead after a birdie on 11, but the defending champions responded. Nelson parred the par-3 12th hole, while Taylor and Cole both bogeyed. A birdie from Nelson a hole later tied the match.
Nelson stayed hot and eagled the par-4 15th hole to give his side their first lead of the match. A birdie for Taylor on 17 tied the match and it remained that way until Taylor and Cole pulled out the win in 20 holes.
Cole and Taylor advance to the Championship Flight quarterfinals, where they’ll meet No. 2 seed Frankie Sanborn and Max Major. The Rutland duo made quick work of No. 15 Travis Mott and Edward Linto, winning 7-and-6.
No. 1 seed Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh shot a 62 during Thursday’s qualifying round, so expectations were high in their Friday match play opener against No. 16 Michael Tyler and Josh Markie. The duo didn’t disappoint, leading from start to finish in a 3-and-2 win.
Anderson and Walsh both parred the par-4 first hole to go 1-up and the score stayed that way at the turn.
On the 10th hole, Walsh birdied to give his side a 2-up advantage and they pushed it to 3-up when Anderson birdied the 12th hole.
Anderson and Walsh’s quarterfinal match will be against No. 8 Will Gage and Justin Norris, who won their match against No. 9 Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie 1-up on Friday.
No. 4 seed Garren Poirier and Evan Russell, a pair of former Vermont Amateur champions, advanced with a 4-and-2 win against No. 13 Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber.
A birdie from Poirier on 2 gave his side an early advantage, but a par from Barber on 5 tied the match. The score remained tied until the 11th hole, where Poirier birdied to take the lead. Poirier and Russell used a strong back nine to put some distance between the sides.
Poirier and Russell will meet No. 5 Nick Taylor and Steve Burak in the quarterfinals. Nick Taylor and Burak bested No. 12 Samuel Major and Cody Booska 2-and-1 on Friday.
A birdie and par gave Taylor and Burak a 2-up advantage early on, but a par and birdie later in the front nine tied the match for Major and Booska.
Burak’s birdie on 9 gave his side a lead at the turn, but the match was tied again on 11 when Booska birdied. Burak and Taylor took the lead back on 12 and held it the rest of the way.
The Championship Flight will have its quarterfinal matches on Saturday, before the semifinals and championship match on Sunday.
