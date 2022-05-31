WEST HAVEN — Tim LaDuc is racking up money. He backed up his season-opening $3,000 win with a $5,000 victory in the 2022 edition of the Northeast Crate Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with a late race pass on Elmo Reckner in the 100-lap Memorial Weekend event.
Evan Roberts (Limited Sportsman), Steve Miller (Rookie Sportsman), Logan Dennis (500cc Mini Sprint), Chris Summer (Mini Stock), Chase Allen (Mini Stock) and Matt Tanner (Sprint Cars Of New England) were also victorious.
Elmo Reckner and Billy Lussier brought the 32-car Sunoco Sportsman Modified field to the green for the 13th edition of the Northeast Crate Nationals. Reckner would claim the lead with his East Coast Rubbish Removal No. 17 and stay strong on the point holding off challenges from perennial contender Todd Stone, until the G. Stone Motors 1X suffered a flat left front and had to pit.
Defending track champion Tim LaDuc had his Hulbert Supply No. 54 moving, as he climbed from his ninth starting spot to runner up and began methodically pressuring for the top spot. While the veterans were out front, a pair of young guns were moving through the field. Troy Audet with his G. Stone Commercial No. 13A and Johnny Bruno in his Bruno’s Towing No. 22 were making moves coming from eighth and tenth starting spots.
While Todd Stone charged through the field after his flat, Justin Comes rallied from 14th to sixth, and Kevin Chaffee put in work driving from 25th to ninth, it was Reckner and LaDuc who had the crowd on edge as they battled for the lead. On lap 93, LaDuc made his move and led the final seven circuits to pick up the 100-lap Northeast Crate Nationals win worth $5,000. Reckner, Audet, Bruno, and Todd Stone rounded out the top five.
Kevin Chaffee received Jim Spaulding Memorial Hard Charger award presented by Ed “Elmo” Allen. Chaffee marched from 25th to ninth during the 100-lap Nationals earning him $100 for his efforts.
Evan Roberts earned his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature win Sunday evening. He’s been red hot with multiple top-five finishes including those aforementioned two victories. Scott Fitzgerald, Bubba McPhee, Jason Quenneville and Justin Lilly rounded out the top five finishers.
Steve Miller scored a 20-lap Rookie Sportsman win for the old guard, and he did it in fine fashion after starting 10th in the field. Rounding out the top five Sunday night were Daryl Gebo, William Lussier Jr., Adam LaFountain and Randy Edson.
Young Logan Dennis earned a popular win in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature event. He was followed by Chayton Young, Lane Saville, Thomas Kasuba and Gage Provencher rounding out the top five.
Chris Summer and Chase Allen claimed victory in the dual 15-lap Mini Stock feature events, while Matt Tanner earned the Sprint Cars of New England victory in their first visit of 2022.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is another special weekly event on Saturday, featuring the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds and the second 50-lap Enduro of the season. Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing to start at 7 pm.
