After two Saturday night showdowns in a row, the American-Canadian Tour’s three-in-a-row stretch comes to an end this Sunday for the 45th running of the Labor Day Classic 200.
The ACT action returns to Thunder Road International Speedbowl for the fan-favorite event just as the title chase begins to come down to the wire with the point standings as tight as ever.
Following his first career ACT win at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway last Saturday, Gabe Brown has come within five points of D.J. Shaw’s title defense as the the season-long series heads into the final three events of 2023. Shaw will attempt to defend his crown and is also seeking to follow up his victory at last year’s44th edition of the Labor Day Classic. In 2022 he narrowly edged Shawn Swallow to have his name etched alongside his father Dale Shaw on the granite monument at the Barre track.
The ACT stars are likely to face one of their toughest challenges of the season as they compete against the top weekly Late Model racers from Thunder Road. A slim 16-point margin separates the top seven drivers in the track’s point standings, creating a wild scramble for King of the Road honors over the next several weeks.
Alongside ACT stars like Shaw, Brown, Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Derek Gluchacki and top rookie Andrew Molleur, fellow rookies Tanner Woodard and Bryan Wall Jr. would love nothing more than to capitalize by using their former weekly experience at Thunder Road. Erick Sands and Jonathan Bouvrette could also be in the mix as they look to make up some ground in the top-10 portion of the standings.. Defending King of the Road Christopher Pelkey has thrown his hat in the ring alongside leading Thunder Road rookie Kaiden Fisher. In addition, Brooks Clark and Bobby Therrien will attempt to add their names to the Thunder Road history books.
The full card of racing Sunday will also include the Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, Road Warriors and a visit from the Mighty Mini Stock Tour. Post time is set for 1 p.m.