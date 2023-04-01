CASTLETON — Castleton University's Chris LaBonte has been known to have a flair for the dramatic. There was the time that he scored the overtime goal to give Essex the victory over Woodstock in the Division I boys lacrosse playoffs.
Saturday, he was at it again. LaBonte scored with just 50.8 seconds remaining to give the Spartans an 8-7 victory over New England College in a non-conference men's lacrosse game at Dave Wolk Stadium.
There was only 1:57 remaining when NEC's Thomas Norton scored to pull the Pilgrims into the 7-7 tie.
Twelve seconds later, Castleton coach Bo McDougall called a timeout and formulated the plan — run the clock down but be looking to score.
It was a strange game with the Spartans seemingly in control at halftime with a 5-1 lead.
Then, things changed. Devon Saeger scored for NEC and only 7 seconds later Thomas Doe closed the margin to 5-3.
The Spartans needed a goal badly and Cam Frankenhoff nearly got it with a laser on goal but Connor Almstrom made the save.
Joey Olsen scored for NEC and Sam Crary followed with another when the 'Grims were on a man advantage. Suddenly, every bit of that four-goal halftime lead had evaporated.
"Lacrosse is a game of swings," LaBonte said, not surprised that the Pilgrims had one of their own.
Castleton sophomore Ethan Esposito came up very big with the pressure on. He scored with 4:30 remaining off Hunter Sarro's assist, to recapture the lead.
Matt Daley answered to draw NEC even at 6-6 but Esposito was the man again. He scored via Sean Kimura's assist, to put the Spartans back in the lead with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cam Frankenhoff came close to providing the insurance goal but Norton got the late goal for NEC and the Pilgrims' bench erupted.
The celebration was temporary thanks to LaBonte's heroics.
He was knifing toward the goal at an angle and unloaded the shot from 12 yards away.
"I think sometimes that we get ahead of ourselves," LaBonte said in explanation of the Spartans surrendering that 5-1 lead.
The Spartans and Pilgrims are in different conferences now but at one time were both members of the North Atlantic Conference and the rivalry between the teams was red hot.
Castleton and NEC played in the NAC championship game seven straight years.
"It is great to have that old rivalry back," McDougall said.
Now, there is another rivalry game fast approaching. The Spartans play state rival Norwich University on Thursday in Northfield.
Being a Vermonter, LaBonte is one who appreciates the importance of that rivalry.
"We have a long history with Norwich," LaBonte said.
It is also the Connor Roberts Memorial Game.
There is another factor. McDougall has coached at both schools.
That game begins at 7 p.m.
Kimura's play was an offensive presence all day. He finished with five points on two goals and three assists.
Esposito had two goals and both came at critical juncture of the game. He also had two assists.
Ian Edgar contributed a goal and an assist for CU as did Casey Meczywor. Xavier McKenna had the other goal.
The Spartans hiked their record to 3-6 and the Pilgrims fell to 0-9.
Chris Dindino was again brilliant in the goal for the Spartans with a dozen saves.
"He is a spectacular. He is a great teammate and the players rally around him," McDougall said.
McDougall also credited the defenders in front of Dindino, citing Essex's Joanh Janaro for his exceptional play in the defensive third after being a midfielder his first three years at Castleton.
"Give New England College credit. They are very good when their backs are to the wall and they are desperate," McDougall said.
Following the game at Norwich, the Spartans finish the season with seven straight Little East Conference games. They do not return home until April 15 when Eastern Connecticut is in town.
