Rutland Country Club golfer Drake Hull is no stranger to going for the 3-peat.
Hull won the Vermont Amateur championship three years in a row, before opting not to compete this summer. Heading into the 2017 L.D. Pierce Invitational, Hull and Kevin Vandenberg had a chance for a 3-peat, but fell short.
At this weekend’s L.D. Pierce Invitational, the 71st annual tournament, Hull and clubmate Jared Nelson try to finish off their third consecutive Pierce crown.
Ninety-six teams are set to compete in Thursday’s qualifying stroke play round, with 16 teams qualifying for the match play championship flight on Friday.
Teams that don’t qualify for the championship bracket are then seeded into successive flights.
There will also be an eight-team senior flight which includes the top senior teams that didn’t qualify for the championship flight. Both players on that team must be 55 years or older at the time of the tournament.
The second round of match play for all flights takes place on Saturday. The semifinals and finals are set for Sunday at Rutland Country Club.
There are many teams that would love to spoil Hull and Nelson’s bid for a third straight Pierce title.
A strong challenger will be fellow clubmate Garren Poirier, who has had a great summer winning the Vermont Amateur, before having a strong showing at the New England Amateur tournament.
Poirier teams up with Evan Russell, a former University of Hartford golfer, who won the Vermont Amateur twice back in 2013 and 2014 as a member of the Country Club of Vermont.
Poirier is a former winner of the Pierce, having won it last in 2017 with Herb Aiken.
Poirier’s partner from last year’s Pierce, Champlain Country Club’s Bryan Smith teams up with clubmate Mark Hungerford this summer.
A central Vermont team to look out for comes from the Country Club of Barre duo of Eric Lajeunesse and Bryson Richards, in their second year as a Pierce duo.
Lajeunesse was half of the Pierce-winning team in 2013 and has been one of the top golfers in the state for years. Richards, a University of Rhode Island golfer, has had a strong summer, finishing just outside the top 10 in the Vermont Amateur and putting up a strong effort in the New England Am.
The Proctor-Pittsford Country Club duo of Nick Ojala, a current Castleton golfer, and Carl Ojala hope to make waves this weekend.
Rutland Country Club’s Max Major is joined by Matt Morin, while Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn teams up with Devin Knight.
The team of Jody Larson and Mike Dukette dominated the Pierce in the 1990s and early 2000s. The seven-time winners are back once again this year for a crack at the glory.
History was put on hold last year when Art Bemis and Greg Taylor were set to compete in their 50th Pierce together and Taylor had a health scare, which had him admitted to Rutland Regional Medical Center for water in his lungs.
The duo will have a take 2 on their historic anniversary as teammates in this year’s Pierce.
Other 2019 championship flight returning teams include: Corey Taylor and Daniel Cole; Matt Gammons and Logan Markie; Edward Czajkowski and Scott McCue; Vic Shappy and Tim McAuliffe; William Banfield and Matt Albertazzi; Ted Salerni and Jeff Brown; Matthew Canavan and Carter Flanigan; Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber.
Jeff Flis took over as Rutland Country Club head golf professional this spring, succeeding Greg Nelson, who held the position for 29 years.
Flis took over during an unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force, but he’s excited for his first Pierce as the head pro.
“It’s been a crazy year, but it’s going to be an awesome weekend,” Flis said.
He’s been involved with an equivalent tournament in Massachusetts, the Sea Gulls Invitational in Cape Cod.
While he expects this year’s tournament to be a bit more subdued, he knows the group of 96 teams will be ready to go Thursday.
“People are amped up to be able to play golf,” Flis said.
