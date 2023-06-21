MONTPELIER — Sharp defense and pitching combined with some timely hits propelled the Vermont Mountaineers to Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Bristol Blues at Recreation Field.
Vermont starter Nathan Knowles enjoyed a hot start, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He worked around a hit batter in the second inning by inducing a double play and getting a fly out to right field to get out of trouble.
Bristol pitcher Peter Ostensen matched Knowles by delivering an impressive performance of his own during the first few innings. He retired Vermont’s batters in order during the first frame. In the second inning Ostensen gave up a leadoff single to Santino Rosso, who stole second. The Blues pitcher escaped any further danger by serving up a strikeout and inducing a pair of routine fly balls.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. Luke Cantwell singled to left field and scored on a double by Rosso that flew over the center fielder’s head. Rosso moved to third on a throwing error and then he was thrown out at the plate on a grounder for the second out.
Knowles got some defensive help in the fourth inning, thanks to a leaping catch at the wall by Marshall Toole. It was another quick inning for Knowles in the fifth as he shut down the Blues in order.
Toole came up big on offense to score the second run of the game in the fifth. He singled to begin the frame, beating out the throw on a grounder to second. He stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Toole scored on a deep sacrifice fly by Nate Stocum.
Knowles retired the Blues in order in the sixth to close out his second quality start of the season. He finished with six strikeouts, allowed one hit and issued one walk. He gave way to newcomer Jack Walker, who entered the game in the seventh inning. Walker allowed a one-out single before serving up a strikeout and inducing a groundout to keep his team’s 2-0 lead intact.
The Blues threatened in the top of the eighth inning, cutting the lead in half. Bristol loaded the bases after reliever Aidan Risse walked his first batter he faced with one out. A grounder to third base by Ian Battipaglia allowed Chaz Myers to score and make it 2-1. With two outs and runners on the corners, Vermont ended the inning on a grounder to the shortstop.
Risse pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the summer. Ostensen suffered the loss for Bristol. He allowed two runs on four hits over four-plus innings and struck out four batters.
The Mountaineers improve to 8-3, while the Blues fall to 5-6.