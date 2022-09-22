KILLINGTON — Killington Resort announced on Thursday that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at killington.com.
Taking place November 25-27, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien.
Returning this year is the athlete bib presentation, fireworks display and vendor village to kick things off on Friday night. There is no ticket required for the Friday night activities, which are free to the public. In addition, Killington Resort will be unveiling its state-of-the-art K-1 base lodge this season, where fans will be able to warm up and enjoy a variety of refreshments throughout the weekend.
“It is truly an honor to welcome the World Cup each year to Killington. Watching world class athletes racing down Superstar, encouraged by such a passionate crowd, is an unmatched experience,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in a press release.
“The Killington Cup is about the community as much as the competition. Last year, we raised over $449,000 to support the regional winter sports community through the Killington World Cup Foundation, and we are proud to continue this tradition and donate a portion of ticket sales, including 100% of general admission and VIP packages, again in 2022. We are also thrilled to debut the new K-1 Lodge, which is truly the icing on the cake.”
Again this year, a percentage from all ticket options benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. Proceeds from 2021 ticket sales supported over 31 winter sports programs in eight states.
Ticket offerings for the 2022 Killington Cup include:
General Admission, which is $5 per day. All proceeds of general admission tickets benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation — viewing areas are located all around the base of Superstar Trail and adjacent to the racecourse. Two video boards will provide top-to-bottom race coverage while approximately 35% of the course will be visible from these areas.
VIP Packages, which are sold in partnership with the Killington World Cup Foundation. The Killington World Cup Foundation is currently pre-selling Silver, Gold and Platinum packages only. Information about VIP package options or getting on the waitlist for individual tickets can be found at kwcfgivesback.org.
Premier Grandstand, which are $100 Saturday and $90 Sunday. The Premier Grandstand offers guaranteed access to the highest five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail, providing one of the best vantage points of the course.
Grandstand, which are $45 Saturday and $40 Sunday. Ticketed Grandstands are located at the base of the Superstar trail, adjacent to the racecourse, and are general admission for all rows except the top five. The grandstand provides an elevated view of the racecourse, along with two jumbo screens broadcasting top-to-bottom race coverage.
K-1 preferred parking is available again this year. Preferred parking is $80 per day and entitles purchasers access to the K-1 parking lots for one vehicle. Free parking and shuttles will continue to be available around Killington Resort.
For additional information about the 2022 Killington Cup, please visit killington.com/worldcup and sign-up Killington Cup text updates.
