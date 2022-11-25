The world’s best women’s Alpine skiers are convening in the Green Mountain State for the 6th Heroic Killington Cup hosted on Killington Mountain’s Superstar Trail this weekend.
Competition opens up Saturday morning with the giant slalom race’s first run starting at 10 a.m. and the second run set to start at 1 p.m. Last year’s giant slalom race was canceled after a handful of runs due to conditions.
The slalom race takes place on Sunday with the first run getting out of the gates at 10:15 a.m. and the second getting going at 1:15 p.m. United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won every World Cup slalom race held at Killington in the event’s history.
After the opening two events of this season were canceled, the world’s elite women’s Alpine skiers got the season going last weekend in Levi, Finland with a pair of slalom races.
Shiffrin took top honors in both races. On Saturday, she beat out Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson 0.16 seconds Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova by 0.20 seconds.
She followed that on Sunday, beating out Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds and Vhlova by 0.68 seconds.
With the excitement of this year’s event filling the air, let’s take a look back at the previous five Killington World Cup events to see who tore up the slopes of the ‘Beast of the East.’
2016France’s Tessa Worley won the first giant slalom race at Killington on Nov. 26, 2016. Worley was the lone woman to have a combined time less than two minutes across her two runs. She finished with a time of 1:59.26 and both of her runs were under a minute.
Norway’s Nina Loeseth and Italy’s Sofia Goggia were also on the podium.
Mikaela Shiffrin, a Burke Mountain Academy product, was fifth in her first World Cup race in Vermont, but she gave the hometown fans a show in the slalom race the next day.
Shiffrin took the win in the slalom race with a time of 1:27.95, holding off a strong effort by Slovakia’s Veronika Velez Zuzulova and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, both finishing less than a second behind.
2017Shiffrin bettered her 2016 effort in the giant slalom and finished second in the race at the 2017 event.
Shiffrin finished with a time of 1:58.30, which was 0.67 seconds off the winning pace of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg. Italy’s Manuela Moelgg was third and the previous year’s winner, Worley, finished in sixth.
The BMA alumna was once again atop the podium in the slalom race, winning in dominant fashion, by 1.64 seconds over Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who has established herself as Shiffrin’s biggest rival in recent years.
Austria’s Bernadette Schild rounded out the podium in third.
2018Italy’s Federica Brignone won the giant slalom race in 2018 in a tight battle at the top. Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, Austria’s Stephanie Brunner and U.S.’s Shiffrin were all within a second of Brignone’s time of 1:51.33.
Worley was just over a second behind the winning time.
Shiffrin got her third win in a row in the slalom race, but the challenge was much tougher with her rival Vlhova, who finished just 0.57 seconds behind Shiffrin’s time of 1:43.25.
Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter was also on the podium and American Nina O’Brien, another Burke alumna, was 23rd in the race.
2019The Italians led the way in the giant slalom race at the last Killington Cup held. Marta Bassino and Brignone finished first and second in the race and five others were within a second of the winning time, including Shiffrin in third place.
Shiffrin made it four in a row in the slalom race the next day. This time around, Shiffrin won convincingly over Vlhova, besting the Slovakian by 2.29 seconds.
2021After the 2020 Killington World Cup event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event came back in full force last year.
Following the giant slalom race getting canceled due to course conditions, the slalom race provided plenty of action on Sunday.
Shiffrin made it five in a row, winning the slalom race with a time of 1:38.33. Vlhova finished second, 0.75 seconds behind her American rival. Holdener was close behind Vlhova, 0.83 seconds off Shiffrin’s pace.
