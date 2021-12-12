Kendall Cup ski results Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Waterbury's Ava Thurston competes during a cross-country ski race. The Mansfield Nordic athlete placed third during Sunday's 8-kilometer interval-start Kendall Cup classic race in Craftsbury. FILE PHOTO BY JOSH KUCKENS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 KENDALL CUPNORDIC SKI RESULTSDEC. 12, 2021 CRAFTSBURY, VT.WOMEN'S 8K CLASSIC1. Annie McColgan 21:26.12. Anna Bizyukova 21:28.63. Ava Thurston 21:414. Haley Brewster 21:46.15. Waverly Gebhardt 21:57.76. Phoebe Sweet 22:02.37. Hattie Barker 22:53.88. Emma Page 23:02.19. Elsa Bolinger 23:14.210. Rose Clayton 23:19.311. Evelyn Walton 23:2712. Francesca Kitch 23:34.213. Virginia Cobb 23:38.814. Clara Lake 23:39.315. Olivia Cuneo 23:41.216. Carherine Stow 23:56.317. Maggie McGee 24:00.718. Rosalie Brown 24:16.319. Jaden Phillips 25:25.420. Elizabeth Graziani 25:30.621. Katie Watt 25:50.222. Maeve Fairfax 25:57.923. Sara Graves 26:14.424. Rebecca Cunningham 26:20.325. Lydia Hodgeman 26:54.326. Sarah Pribram 26:54.527. Margaret Voisin 27:08.228. Rosalie Wilson 27:12.329. Britta Arvold 28:04.430. Jessica Bolduc 28:24.931. Trina Hosmer 28:56.632. Snow Lindemuth 29:03.633. Meg MacLaury 29:14.234. Angeline Andrew 29:22.935. Carli Krebs 30:28.536. Elena Ivanova 30:43.737. Ann Burnham 31:23.438. Samantha Ellis 31:30.539. Natalie Karlsson 32:56.140. Carol Van Dyke 35:43.741. Mariah Cleveland 36:48.142. Karen Alence 38:07.3MEN'S 8K CLASSIC1. Finn Sweet 18:15.72. Jacob Ystedt 18:19.53. Greg Burt 18:41.5 4. Aidan Burt 18:46.55. Victor Sparks 18:56.66. Jack Young 19:16.97. Bjorn Westervelt 19:31.88. Lucas Palcsik 20:03.29. Eli Shiffrin 20:14.510. Marcus Wentworth 20:20.511. Trevor Aitken 20:21.412. Eli Grossman 20:25.313. Samuel Clark 20:33.314. Benjamin Condit 20:41.515. Sam Gallaudet 20:42.416. Simon Phipps 20:43.117. Sawyer Weale 20:49.918. Samuel Murray 20:54.819. Sam Holt 20:56.120. Chris Burnham 21:00.221. Mitchell Townsend 21:00.722. Nathan Doughty 21:17.623. Geo Debrosse 21:19.924. Spencer May 21:34.625. John Thompson 21:3926. Ian Brenner 21:39.527. Charlie Krebs 21:57.428. Rye MacCurtain 22:05.929. Nico Hochanadel 22:06.430. Neal Graves 22:16.831. Thomas Clayton 22:32.532. Tom Thurston 22:54.233. Nate Laber 22:57.733. Eric Darling 22:57.735. Kai Donnelly 23:07.336. Eli Gallaudet 23:1337. Sam Weber 2317.938. Jacob Tremblay 23:20.339. Stephen Lake 23:24.240. Maxwell Olmstead 23:54.841. Luke Shullenberger 24:20.942. Damian Bolduc 25:0343. Dennis Page 25:25.744. Robert Burnham 25:21.945. Bruce Condit 25:23.446. Stephen Wright 25:47.447. Ben Leveille 25:47.548. James Fredericks 26:59.249. Scott Magnan 27:29.150. Jonathan Rodd 28:12.951. Robert Knapp 28:15.452. Jason Wang 31:32.853. Perry Bland 35:55.854. Andres Torizzo 42:36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.