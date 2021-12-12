2021 KENDALL CUP
NORDIC SKI RESULTS
DEC. 12, 2021
CRAFTSBURY, VT.
WOMEN’S 8K CLASSIC
1. Annie McColgan 21:26.1 2. Anna Bizyukova 21:28.6 3. Ava Thurston 21:41 4. Haley Brewster 21:46.1 5. Waverly Gebhardt 21:57.7 6. Phoebe Sweet 22:02.3 7. Hattie Barker 22:53.8 8. Emma Page 23:02.1 9. Elsa Bolinger 23:14.2 10. Rose Clayton 23:19.3 11. Evelyn Walton 23:27 12. Francesca Kitch 23:34.2 13. Virginia Cobb 23:38.8 14. Clara Lake 23:39.3 15. Olivia Cuneo 23:41.2 16. Carherine Stow 23:56.3 17. Maggie McGee 24:00.7 18. Rosalie Brown 24:16.3 19. Jaden Phillips 25:25.4 20. Elizabeth Graziani 25:30.6 21. Katie Watt 25:50.2 22. Maeve Fairfax 25:57.9 23. Sara Graves 26:14.4 24. Rebecca Cunningham 26:20.3 25. Lydia Hodgeman 26:54.3 26. Sarah Pribram 26:54.5 27. Margaret Voisin 27:08.2 28. Rosalie Wilson 27:12.3 29. Britta Arvold 28:04.4 30. Jessica Bolduc 28:24.9 31. Trina Hosmer 28:56.6 32. Snow Lindemuth 29:03.6 33. Meg MacLaury 29:14.2 34. Angeline Andrew 29:22.9 35. Carli Krebs 30:28.5 36. Elena Ivanova 30:43.7 37. Ann Burnham 31:23.4 38. Samantha Ellis 31:30.5 39. Natalie Karlsson 32:56.1 40. Carol Van Dyke 35:43.7 41. Mariah Cleveland 36:48.1 42. Karen Alence 38:07.3
MEN’S 8K CLASSIC
