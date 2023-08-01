Bellows Falls Country Club's Hailey Katona entered the second day of the 2023 Vermont Women's Amateur golf championship with a big lead. She exited the day hanging on by the skin of her teeth.
After Tuesday's second round, Katona sat at 5-over through two rounds of golf, shooting a 77 on the par-71 Mount Anthony Country Club course. Katona, a tournament newcomer, made her presence felt instantly with a 1-under round on Monday, the lone golfer shoot under-par.
Katona ran into a little more trouble in Tuesday's round, where she bogeyed five holes and doubled bogeyed another. Katona did mix in a birdie on the fifth hole, but saw her grasp on the lead loosen.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club's Jojo Valente remained in the No. 2 spot, a place she was tied for after the opening day. Valente finished the day at 6-over, just a shot back of Katona.
Valente, who is the golf coach at Mill River Union High School, carded a 72 on Tuesday, tied for the best round of the day. She was especially strong on the back nine, where she buried two birdies and was 1-under.
A handful of golfers remained in striking distance of the top two.
Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy moved up to third from her fourth-place after the opening day. Maurycy, a former Amateur champion, sat at 11-over after shooting a 76 on Tuesday.
She bookended her round with birdies on 1 and 18, along with another birdie on 16.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Morgan Lee, another tournament newcomer, shot up the leaderboard going from 10th to a tie for third with Maurycy at 11-over. Lee is a Middlebury College teammate of defending Amateur champion Mia Politano and matched Valente's 72 on Tuesday.
Lee had a birdie on 3, but the highlight of her day was an eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter's race for the Junior championship heated up some more on Tuesday with both golfers within two strokes of each other going into the final day.
Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy standout, moved up three positions into fifth place overall at 12-over. Duffy had in impressive back nine, where she was just 1-over and buried three birdies in a five-hole span.
Porter moved up two spots into sixth place at 14-over. The state champion at Burr and Burton Academy had a nice stretch of golf in the middle of her round, sinking three birdies in five holes between 8 and 12.
Three golfers were tied for seventh after the second day with Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker, Vermont National's Kanika Gandhi and Links at Lang Farm/Kwiniaska's Jazz Bruce all at 16-over.
Williston Golf Club's Karen Bisbee rounded out the top 10 at 17-over through two days. Bisbee had two birdies on Tuesday and improved by three strokes on her first-round effort.
Bisbee's Williston clubmate Jeanne Morrissey, the 2017 Amateur runner-up, was just outside the top 10 in 11th at 19-over.
Politano struggled a bit on Tuesday, moving back from fifth to 12th after shooting an 86. The Middlebury College and former Otter Valley standout birdied the 11th hole, but dealt with some bogey issues for much of the day.