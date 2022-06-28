Rutland rising sophomore Sebastian Pell has a busy, golf-filled summer on his plate.
Last week, Pell and Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano were the Vermonters competing on home soil at the Killington Junior Golf Championships at Green Mountain National Golf Course.
Next week, Pell will be one of 105 hopefuls trying to win the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Brattleboro Country Club.
Sandwiched in the middle, Pell will be competing in the opening event of the Vermont Junior Tour schedule at Vermont National on Wednesday.
This will be the second year the Vermont Golf Association will be running the Junior Tour, and just like last summer, there are six events on the docket.
Following the one-day event at Vermont National on Wednesday, two more one-day events will be on tap at Quechee Lakeland on July 8 and at Stowe Golf Club on July 13.
The first of two championship events of the season is the Match Play Championships at Kwiniaska Golf Course from July 19 to July 21.
There’s one final one-day event at Neshobe Golf Club on July 27, before the season wraps up with the Stroke Play Championships at Ralph Myhre Golf Course Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.
Here’s a smattering of golfers to watch this summer on the Junior Tour, among the many standouts set to compete.
Sebastian Pell: Pell has experience competing among the best in his age group and outside of it. He actually won this event at Vermont National last spring in the 10-14 year old boys division.
Mattie Serafin: It won’t be long until Serafin joins Pell on the Rutland High team. He has experience competing in big tournaments at a young age.
Kyle Blanchard: Another up and coming Rutland golfer. The pipeline just never runs dry.
Lucas Politano: Politano isn’t in this opening event, but is a safe bet to be competing over the summer, as someone who loves keeping a busy golfing schedule. He just finished fifth in the national event at Killington last week.
Thomas Politano: Lucas’ older brother was strong on the Junior Tour last year and had very good high school season in the fall.
Riley Richards: Richards was the Division II individual medalist at last year’s high school state championships and the Country Club of Barre golfer was a contender when he competed on the Junior Tour last summer.
William Eaton: Eaton took home a win in the event at Country Club of Vermont last summer. He’ll be competing in the Vermont Am next week as well.
Kaylie Porter: Porter is a multiple-time state champion at Burr and Burton Academy. She had success last summer on the tour and is coming off recently making the cut at New England Women’s Amateur.
Amy Lyon: Lyon also made the cut at the New England Women’s Am and won the Junior Championship at last year’s Vermont Women’s Amateur.
Teegan Duffy: Duffy was one of the better golfers on the Junior Tour last summer. She won the girls 15-19 division at the Country Club of Vermont event.
