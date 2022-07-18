The Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour kicks off its Match Play Championship on Tuesday at Kwiniaska Golf Club in Shelburne.
The tournament begins with a stroke play qualifying round on Tuesday and based on those results the participants will be bracketed for the match play portion of the tournament.
Wednesday will feature the round of 16 and round of eight for the boys 15-18 and 10-14 divisions and the round of eight and semifinals of the girls 15-18 division.
The tournament wraps up on Thursday with the semifinals and finals of the two boys divisions and the finals of the girls division.
There will be three new champions this year as last year's champions, Mia Politano, Lucas Politano and Jackson King, are not in the field.
Tuesday tee times for qualifying:
9 a.m.: Kosi Thurber, Spencer Lawe, William Eaton.
9:10 a.m.: Andrew Ognibene, Ty Whyte, Ashton Tibbits.
9:20 a.m.: Evan Marchessault, Ben Ario, Teddy Maynard.
9:30 a.m.: Sebastian Pell, Isaiah Thomas, Ben Peake.
9:40 a.m.: Patrick Saxe, Derin Suren, Bryce Bortnick.
9:50 a.m.: Aidan Slayton, Jack Breault, Brody Jewett.
10 a.m.: Charlie Davis, Riley Richards, Luke Gronbeck.
10:10 a.m.: Zach Vincent, Emeron Ayer, Connor Malaney.
10:30 a.m.: Grayson Davis, Trey Smith, Quinn Vincent.
10:40 a.m.: Rowdy Malcolm, Bruce Johnson, Dylan Ingham.
10:50 a.m.: Camden Ayer, Brady Fallon, Kyle Blanchard.
11 a.m.: Patrick Jack Bryan, Gavin Letourneau, Andrew Cramer.
11:10 a.m.: Cooper Guerriere, Mattie Serafin, Charlie Potter.
11:20 a.m.: Jack McDougall, Ronan Duffy, Cash Mosher.
11:30 a.m.: Connor Brisbin, Bubba Chamberlain.
11:40 a.m.: Henry Adelson, Chase Ladabouche, Rowan Turner.
11:50 a.m.: Watson Malcolm, Isaiah Bowen.
12:10 p.m.: Rylee Makay, Isabelle Skidd, Teegan Duffy.
12:20 p.m.: Grace Marroquin, Stella Makay.
12:30 p.m.: Taylor Moulton, Madison Mousley.
