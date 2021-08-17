CUMBERLAND, Maine — The best Vermont young golfers represented the state at the 2021 New England Junior Amateur Championship, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Val Halla Golf Course.
The Vermont girls were represented by Mia Politano, Jillian Miles and Paige Oakes. The Vermont boys team was represented by Austin Giroux, Charlie Davis, Alex Leonard, Jackson King, Nelson Eaton, Evan Forrest and William Eaton.
The Vermont girls finished sixth as a team, while the boys were fifth on their side.
Massachusetts swept the team titles, shooting 5-under for the boys and 34-over for the girls.
Connecticut’s Ben James won the individual boys championship, shooting 14-under. Four other boys shot under-par for the tournament.
Massachusetts’ Annie Dai and MacKenzie Whitney tied for the top mark at 17-over.
Individually, on the girls side, Politano shot 61-over for the tournament, but she had her best round of the tournament on Tuesday, shooting an 86. Each day, she lowered her score.
Miles shot 65-over and had four birdies in the tournament. Oakes finished at 88-over.
On the boys side, Giroux had the top Vermont mark at 15-over in a tie for 16th. His best round came on Tuesday, where he shot a 72, sinking a birdie and 15 pars.
Davis finished at 16-over in a tie for 19th. He also finished strong with a 73 on Tuesday. A stroke back at 17-over was Leonard, who had his best round in the second round where he shot a 71.
King finished at 21-over in a tie for 26th and had six birdies in the tournament. Nelson Eaton finished at 23-over in a tie for 29th with five birdies across his three rounds.
Evan Forrest at 25-over and William Eaton at 27-over rounded out the Vermont boys contingent.
GOLFWomen’s Mid-Am on tap
The 2021 Vermont Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship will take place Sept. 11-12 at Mount Anthony Country Club in Bennington.
All participants must be at least 25 years old at the start of the tournament. The field size will be limited to 100 applicants with the lowest USGA indices up to 36. If the number of entrants exceeds 100, preference will be given to the 30-to-54-year-old age group.
All mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Aug. 30, while online registrations must be filed by 3 p.m. on Sept. 3. The $125 entry fee includes a practice round and luncheon. Carts are not included with the entry fee.
