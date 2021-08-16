BRATTLEBORO — Perennial major tournament contender Cory Jozefiak, of Mount Anthony Country Club, finally broke through Sunday.
Jozefiak won the 2021 Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship, besting Rutland Country Club's Stephen Waite 2-and-1 in the final match at Brattleboro Country Club.
Jozefiak led for most of the match, but Waite hung around and didn't allow the MACC golfer to gain much ground. Waite parred the first hole to take his lone lead of the day, as Jozefiak bogeyed. Jozefiak responded with a par on the second hole and didn't trail again.
Jozefiak opened up his biggest lead of the day on 7, 3-up, where he parred the par-5 hole. A par and birdie from Waite on 8 and 9 narrowed the lead to 1-up.
Waite got the lead down to 1-up again on the 11th hole, but that was as close as he would get.
Jozefiak moved into the final match by besting Rutland's Frankie Sanborn 2-and-1 in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Similar to the match with Waite, Jozefiak fell behind 1-up in the early holes, but responded and had the lead for most of the match against Sanborn. Sanborn tied the match on multiple occasions on the back nine, but Jozefiak pulled out crucial holes down the stretch.
Waite was dominant in his semifinal match, beating Burlington Country Club's Andy Weigand 7-and-6.
In the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, Sanborn was a 3-and-1 winner against Ryan Kohler, Jozefiak beat Michael Coakley 3-and-2, Waite beat 2020 runner-up Taylor Bellemare 2-and-1 and Weigand beat Rutland's Max Major 1-up.
