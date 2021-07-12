NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Waterbury Center driver Jason Woodard raced to his fourth straight Flying Tiger victory and fifth of the year in the closest way possible at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Woodard began the event, which consistent of two 30-lap segments, by finishing third in the first segment. The four-time Thunder Road champion followed his son Tanner Woodard and three-time champion Shane Sicard across the finish line.
The field was inverted for the second 30-lap segment. East Burke’s Ryan Ware started up front after dealing with a flat tire in segment one and earns a pole-to-pole victory. Behind him, the top three from the first segment quickly slashed through the field. Jason Woodard eventually got to the second spot, with Sicard right on his bumper. They remained that way for the rest of the segment, with Tanner Woodard crossing the finish line not far behind.
That result created a three-way tie for the overall win, with the two Woodards and Sicard scoring five points each. By virtue of the better finish in the final segment, Jason Woodard took the first-place trophy on the tiebreaker. Sicard was second and Tanner Woodard placed third. Ware and Marshfield driver Matthew Potter completed the top-5.
Late Model driver Jeff Marshall got his season back on track just in time to capture the Midseason Championships. Marshall took the lead from South Barre’s Mike Bailey just past the halfway point in the double-point 60-lap feature to earn his first victory of the season.
It was a much-needed rebound for Marshall, who failed to finish the previous two features. The veteran bounced back to become the eighth White Mountain Late Model winner in nine events this year.
Marshall rolled to the initial green flag in third but got shuffled back early as outside pole-sitter John Donahue set the early pace. By lap three, Marshall was already back to seventh before finally finding his way out of the box.
Once he got loose, Marshall slowly worked his way forward. He caught a big break when Donahue and rookie Kasey Beattie made contact while racing for the lead on lap six. That handed the lead to Bailey, with Marshall snatching third from Laci Potter on the restart. He then got past Matthew Morrill and set his sights on Bailey.
Beattie spun again on lap 15, resulting in another restart. Bailey held the lead until lap 31, but things changed quickly when the yellow flag flew after Potter found trouble. Mark Patten crashed in turn two on the initial restart. During the second attempt to go green, Marshall got the jump and take over the lead.
Bailey, Alby Ovitt and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. kept the pressure on through two more yellows, which included a caution for a tangle between Morrill and Stacy Cahoon with 11 laps to go. Marshall showed why he’s a former Late Model champion in the region as he marched to the double-points victory.
Renfrew got the best of the battle for second. Ovitt took third after starting last. Bailey, Oren Remick, Quinny Welch, Beattie, Donahue, Jerry Lesage and Jason Kenison rounded out the top-10.
Luke Shannon served up his fifth win of the season in the Strictly Stock Mini’s. The rookie started 11th in the 30-lap feature and wheeled his way to the front like he had four times already this year.
Shannon was up to fourth when the first caution flew on lap 12 for Kerri Driscoll’s spin. When the race resumed, Shannon needed just three laps to pass Tyler Thompson, Jack Hayes, and Donnie Baumgardner. He survived two more cautions to pad his points lead.
White Mountain Motorsports Park will welcome the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models for an event beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. The 150-lap PASS National Championship event is joined by local action for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Strictly Stock Mini’s.
WHITE MOUNTAIN MOTORSPORTS PARK
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H.
MIDSEASON CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown 1. Jeff Marshall ( 32nh) Gilman, VT 2. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00nh) Candia, NH 3. Alby Ovitt ( 35nh) Raymond, NH 4. Mike Bailey ( 1me) S. Barre, VT 5. Oren Remick ( 21nh) Monroe, NH 6. Quinten Welch ( 78nh) Groveton, NH 7. #Kasey Beattie ( 45nh) St. Johnsbury, VT 8. John Donahue ( 26vt) Graniteville, VT 9. Jerry Lesage ( 74vt) Winooski, VT 10. Jason Kenison ( 03nh) Groveton, NH 11. Mike Jurkowski ( 42nh) Claremont, NH 12. #Dennis L. Dumas ( 15nh) Raymond, NH 13. Stacy Cahoon ( 83vt) St. Johnsbury, VT 14. Matthew Morrill ( 9nh) Moultonborough, NH 15. #Zachary Fraser ( 02nh) Dorchester, NH 16. Mark Patten ( 07nh) Belmont, NH 17. Sam Gooden ( 10me) Whitefield, NH* 18. #Laci Potter ( 55nh) West Danville, VT *Substitute driver for Christian Laflamme
FLYING TIGERS
