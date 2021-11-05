The stage will not be too big for the Windsor field hockey team on Saturday for the state championship game at the University of Vermont. The Yellow Jackets are making their third straight trip to the final game and are gunning for their third consecutive crown.
Their opponent won’t be quite as familiar with the championship atmosphere but Lyndon Institute coach Jen Patridge does not believe it will affect her Vikings.
“They are players who have played other sports and they are very competitive. I think they will handle it well,” Patridge said.
Patridge said she had a feeling this group had a chance to do something special.
“This is a team that has really dedicated themselves to working hard. They all had this common goal to get to this place,” she said.
Patridge said it was a stretch during the season when the Vikings had four games in five days and won three of them that they really began to believe.
“That kind of pushed them,” she said.
The versatile Ella Buckingham has been the glue. She began playing in the midfield area but then some injuries necessitated moving her back on defense. The senior then went up on the line where she has been scoring goals at a good clip.
Junior Chelsea Ott is a facilitator for the Vikes’ attack and is leading the team in assists.
“She gets the ball to where it needs to go,” Patridge said.
Jamie Fenoff is another key ingredient on the front line with six goals and five assists.
Emma Newland is an experienced goalie with more than 200 saves.
Playing on an artificial surface, Patridge said, will be an adjustment for the Vikings. They played one game this season on a turf field at St. Johnsbury.
Windsor got out of the gate with a 1-3-1 record on a schedule front loaded with talented teams from higher divisions.
The Yellow Jackets soon caught fire and began looking like a team capable of earning its third consecutive state crown.
The Windsor story is one of coming out of nowhere. The Yellow jackets were fighting a numbers problem that forced them to play only on the JV level for a couple of seasons before Jodi Wood took the program over in 2017.
There were no thoughts of state titles at that time — just keeping the program viable at the varsity level.
But the Windsor train stayed on track at bullet-like speed and won a state championship in 2019, beating Stowe 3-0 in the big game.
Jody’s daughter Hannah Wood scored the first goal that day and her other daughter Haley Wood stood beside her as an assistant coach.
The Jacks defeated Stowe again in the 2020 title game and Saturday the latest edition of Windsor field hockey tries to add a third straight championship.
They are led by All State selection Peyton Richardson who scored two goals in the 5-0 semifinal victory over Fair Haven.
Also knocking goals in that day were Alexina Peckinpaugh, Janiah Young and Gabriella Gilbert.
Field hockey has been a way of life for the Wood family. Haley scored a school-record 25 goals in a season before heading off to play for Division I Bryant.
Saturday is about the Windsor family and chasing that state championship — the third jewel in the three-peat. That is quite a story when you consider where the Jacks had to come from in Jodi Wood’s first season back in 2017.
THE SCHEDULEThe big day at UVM’s Moulton Winder Field begins with the Division II title game at 10 a.m. It will pit No. 2 and 13-3 Hartford against No. 1 and 14-1-1 Mount Abraham at 10 a.m,
The day continues with the Division III championship battle between Lyndon and Windsor at 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Lyndon brings an 8-5 record to the party and No. 1 Windsor is 10-5-1.
The Division I state championship game brings an end to the sport’s biggest day at 3 p.m. No. 2 Bellows Falls (16-0) will tangle with No. 1 and 15-0-1 South Burlington for the right to be called state champions.
