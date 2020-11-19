ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly nine months after the abrupt end to the 2019-20 college hockey season, ECAC Hockey will officially commence its 2020-21 campaign this weekend.
Clarkson, Colgate, Quinnipiac, and St. Lawrence will represent the league this year, as the other eight ECAC Hockey members announced they will not compete due to COVID-19 concerns.
RPI and Union announced their decisions not to compete on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Ivy League announced last Thursday that its members would not compete in winter sports, including the six that participate in ECAC Hockey.
“We are deeply saddened and sorrowful for the student-athletes, coaches, staff, and all stakeholders at Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, RPI, Union, and Yale,” said ECAC Hockey Commissioner Steve Hagwell. “ECAC Hockey is the greatest league in the country in large part because of the individuals representing the 12 member institutions.
RUNNING
Turkey Trot
has new look
The 44th Annual Green Mountain Athletic Association Turkey Trot will not happen in its traditional form, but a 5K Food Drive will help raise funds for Feeding Chittenden.
Organizers will be at the usual gathering spot in front of the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thanksgiving morning from 9-11 a.m. to collect non-perishable food items.
The goal is to bring in as much food this year as the last three years combined considering the increased need and food insecurity resulting from the pandemic. Individuals are encourages to grab their masks and run, walk, drive or skateboard to UVM with food donations.
AUTO RACING
Northeast Classic
set for April 16-18
American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series officials confirmed the dates for the inaugural Northeast Classic at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The long-awaited event will be held from April 16-18, with a six-division card of touring series and open events.
A two-day schedule is planned with open practice on Day 1 prior to qualifying and features on Day 2. The event will either be held Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday.
The Northeast Classic was originally scheduled for last April before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was highly-anticipated throughout the region, and the first running will finally be held on the “Magic Mile.”
“We can’t wait to finally get the Northeast Classic off the ground,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry said. “The buzz leading up to the expected debut last April was incredible. Unfortunately, world circumstances didn’t allow it happen, much to everyone’s disappointment. With another year to look forward to it, we think the inaugural Classic will be just as big if not bigger than it would have been.”
The event schedule for 2021 has been expanded beyond what was planned for 2020. The PASS North Super Late Models, ACT Late Model Tour, Tour-Type Modified Open and 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open all remain on the card. The North East Mini Stock Tour and Pro Truck Challenge have been added to the program.
