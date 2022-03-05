BARRE — The 2019 Division IV state championship game in girls basketball was a white knuckler, just as West Rutland's 57-56 victory over Proctor was in Saturday's D-IV title game.
The 2019 edition looked as though it might get away from West Rutland in the fourth quarter when starter Kiera Pipeling went out with an injury.
It didn't take coach Carl Serrani long to decide on the player he wanted to replace Pipeling with. He looked at Madison Guay and said, "Knock one down."
Her 11-year-old sister Peyton was watching intently at the Barre Auditorium as Madison entered the game, cold off the bench, with it still anybody's game.
Madison's first moments were inauspicious. She missed two free throws.
Then, she connected on what was arguably the biggest shot of the game, a 3-point field goal right in front of the West Rutland bench and Serrani.
That shot helped to send the Golden Horde to a 39-33 victory over Blue Mountain. A state championship parade awaited the Horde back in West Rutland.
"I think it was Elizabeth (Bailey) that got the rebound and kicked it back out to me," Madison said.
Peyton realized during her sister's game that she wanted to experience the same thing someday.
"I knew then that I wanted to play here sometime. There's no place like it," Peyton said.
And Madison wanted that same experience for her younger sister that she had back in 2019.
"It is an indescribable feeling. And I really want her to feel it," Madison said prior to Saturday's game.
A couple of hours later, Peyton was feeling it. The 11-year-old had grown up to become the Golden Horde's leading scorer as a freshman.
Peyton scored 38 points this season to set the program's record for points in a game.
That meant that each team had the record holder for most points in a game at their school. Maggie McKearin rang up 42 points one night for Proctor this season.
The Horde lost both meetings to the Phantoms during the season, 60-48 and 63-56, so a key to success in this game was going to be Westside's confidence level.
"They have to believe they can win," West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said minutes before the game.
Westside used its height advantage well, often getting second and third shots in a possession.
Carl Parton, owner of CVTSPORT.net looked at West Rutland during the pregame warm-ups and asked, "Who is that college team out there with all the 6-footers?"
HEARTFELT TRIBUTE
Parton gave a heartfelt tribute at halftime to former Twinfield Union High School girls basketball player Vanessa Khouri.
Khouri is battling Stage IV cancer.
Parton, also a Twinfield graduate, had emotion cracking in his voice as he spoke of Khouri and her Final Four performance at Barre Auditorium in 1989. He talked about her courage and resolve in fighting the disease.
Khouri scored 75 points over the two games at The Aud that season, leading the Trojans to a 57-48 victory over Stowe in the state championship game.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Proctor's Laci French was on fire behind the 3-point line. She made four of them.
"It was the last game and I felt like I had nothing to lose," the senior said.
Like all Proctor players, French thought back to what might have made the outcome different.
"I think if we made some more foul shots...," she said. "That was a big one."
The Phantoms struggled at the line, going 8 of 17.
"This does nothing to change how I feel about these kids. They played hard," coach Joe McKearin said of his Phantoms.
SISTER LOVE
Thinking back to the 2019 final and Madison Guay's big shot, Serrani said, "It wasn't the most advisable shot at the time."
But it went in.
And now, her sister has experienced that same championship feeling. That made Madison's day.
