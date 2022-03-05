Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow showers will change to some rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to some rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.