My favorite period of the day in elementary school was hot lunch. I would even put it above those great kickball games at recess.
Many students complained about hot lunch back then. Not me. Our cook Roma Saceric made stuffed cabbage that could solve the world’s problems. Her Spanish rice was also delectable. Never had a bad meal there.
Therefore, in honor of Roma and all the other cooks who whipped up such great fare at Proctor Elementary School, here is what we are missing this spring and will be missing through the entire high school spring sports season possibly relegated to the dustbin.
SOFTBALLAppetizer: Thinking along with West Rutland coach Carl and Laurie Serrani whenever their pitcher began to lose the plate.
Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski are pretty equal. When either shows signs of tiring, the other can put out the fire.
Last season, Grabowski struggled early in the state championship game and Blue Mountain got a big lead. Bailey was summoned, muffled the Bucks offense and Westside won the state crown.
It would have been fun watching their quest to repeat and strategizing along with Team Serrani.
Entree: They say a team has to be strong up the middle. A Proctor alignment of catcher Sydney, Wood, pitchers Lyndsey Elms or Amanda Reynolds, the keystone combination of Hope Kelley and Laci French backed by center fielder Allie Almond is as strong up the middle as it gets.
It would have been fun watching the Phantoms try to unseat rival West Rutland.
Dessert: Sumera Rideout has parking lot power to left field at Northeast Field. She is also solid the other half inning at third base. She along with a veteran group of teammates would have brought a lot of excitement to the Rutland High fans.
BASEBALL
Appetizer: Mount St. Joseph baseball has been down the last couple of years. A new coach ready to breathe some excitement into the program on storied St. Peter’s Field was something to look forward to.
Entree: Aubrey Ramey had a postseason on the mound during Fair Haven’s championship season that was reminiscent of the one Dave McGinn had for Brattleboro that landed him a mention in Sports Illustrated decades ago. Ramey and the Slaters were set up for a run to a repeat.
Dessert: If anyone else was poised for a run at a state crown, it was Green Mountain with its ace Dylan McCarthy. And Poultney had a run in them now that the Blue Devils had dropped from Division III to Division IV.
TRACK & FIELD
Appetizer: It’s always exciting when an athlete is threatening a record and news begins spreading throughout the facility that a state or even simply a school record is in jeopardy. A crowd begins to gather around that event and the suspense builds. Nothing like it. If it is a long standing record, like Carleton Laird’s Rutland High shot put record that has been standing since the mid-70s, it becomes even more special.
Entree: We haven’t had a lot of state title contenders from the Rutland area in the Division I state meet recently. But don’t discount the Division III and IV meets held at Green Mountain Union High School for producing big stories. The D-IV meet was the beginning for Richford’s Elle Purrier, now one of the world’s top distance runners. When will a future Purrier surface at a little school? We’ll have to wait another year, at least.
Dessert: The camaraderie at a high school track and field meet is a special slice of the event. Athletes from different schools make lasting friendships during the down times between events.
LACROSSEAppetizer: The celebration of 100-goal or 200-point milestones in boys and girls lacrosse is always memorable.
Entree: A talented goalie “standing on his or her head” to deny the opponent time and again is one of the parts of this game most appreciated. Otter Valley’s Alec Stevens gave us so many thrills with his play and always gave the Otters a chance. We miss out this spring in looking for that next Alec Stevens.
Dessert: Love watching Rutland High girls coach Matt Zmurko sitting high in the stands during a boys game, dissecting the formations and strategies in an effort to find something he can apply to his own team. You can see the wheels turning.
TENNIS
Appetizer: Nothing like watching a battle of talented No. 1 players. I don’t know if we have one since quite like the boys tennis rivalry between No. 1 players Zach Weaver for Rutland and MSJ’s Travis Tatko. But we will have others, unfortunately not this spring.
Entree: Sometimes, the excitement of the match is not created by the No. 1 players but players at or near the bottom rung of the ladder. The team score is 3-3 and only one match is left, say, the No. 5 singles match. Everyone is watching as these players fiercely battle for their team with everything at stake. It is their moment.
Dessert: You get something here that you do not get in other high school sports. The players officiate their own game, making their own line calls. It is fun to see them work out a close call and it is very seldom that there is a problem.
Tom Haley is a sports writer for the Rutland Herald.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
