MONTPELIER — Growing up in New Jersey, Justin Kolber and his childhood friend James were dreamers.
On Saturday, one of those dreamers will compete in a makeshift Ironman triathlon – the Iron Llama. The other dreamer won’t physically be there, but his memory will.
Kolber and James’ families did everything together. They were as tight as glue and they had sisters who were also best friends. James’ family was a second family to Kolber.
“We grew up in the 1980s, watching wrestling, idolizing Arnold Schwarzenegger and loving comic books. We dreamed of being warriors and heroes one day,” Kolber said.
In their own way, they both achieved those dreams, Kolber as a lawyer and James in the armed forces and as a Mixed Martial Arts trainer and coach.
Unfortunately, James’ warrior journey was cut short. On June 6, 2019, James lost a greater fight. After a bout with depression, James committed suicide.
Kolber’s sister and James’ sister had remained close over the years, but Kolber had lost contact with his longtime friend. Last summer, when he heard the news about James, he reached out to the family.
“We reconnected. You never forget someone you knew and were close with as a child,” Kolber said.
Kolber, 41, who lives in Montpelier, is determined to keep his childhood friend’s memory alive.
James’ death came at a time where there were a lot of changes in Kolber’s life.
Kolber had just turned 40, he got married to his wife Rachel Stevens in September and he started to get into the triathlon world. To celebrate these changes, he signed up for his first Ironman triathlon, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile run.
Not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With the virus in full effect, Kolber’s Ironman in Quebec, Canada was canceled.
Deep into training already, he had seen others creating their own ‘backyard’ Ironman races and decided to create one of his own. But Kolber wasn’t just going to do this for himself, he had another person in mind. He thought of the fellow dreamer, James.
“When 2020 hit and I saw everything was getting canceled. I thought I could do something more for James and and for my inner psyche,” Kolber said.
Stevens thought creating his own Ironman race was a bit extreme at first, but she supported her husband all the way.
“Justin is always adventurous, that’s something I like about him, so I wasn’t surprised,” Stevens said.
Kolber and Stevens met through Vermont Law School and both serve in the law field in the state. Kolber is Vermont’s assistant attorney general, while Stevens is a staff attorney and assistant professor with the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic at Vermont Law School.
Stevens is another Vermont transplant moving here in 2010, coming from Atlanta, Georgia.
“I hadn’t seen snow before,” said Stevens with a laugh, talking about her experience before moving to Vermont. “I fell in love with the state.”
To help people going through the same struggles that James did, Kolber wanted to use the event to fundraise to benefit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“I got in contact with Suicide Lifeline in May and they helped me put together the fundraising page,” Kolber said.
Kolber put the course together, which is centered around Lake Elmore. He’ll swim the 2.4 miles in the lake, bike along Route 12 from Elmore to Worcester multiple times and run the marathon along the lake.
Training for a triathlon is difficult in normal circumstances and the current world situation didn’t make matters easier.
“Everything was going smoothly until March 1. When March hit, everything changed,” Kolber said.
He created a makeshift gym in the shed at his apartment. He did his best to stick to the proper workout regimen.
Stevens has played a critical role in keeping Kolber on track.
“In some ways, I’m Justin’s biggest cheerleader, but also his reality checker,” Stevens said.
She helped with a lot of the cooking and making sure his nutrition was where it needed to be.
Kolber and Stevens had plenty of help to keep Kolber on track. They got in touch with a dietitian and that changed their whole outlook.
“At first, we were making our own homemade power bars, but the dietitian said you can’t do that,” Stevens said. “They got us on a regimented, structured plan. As soon as we got on the plan, it was a complete 180.”
They’ve found support for the event and the cause at every turn.
“The support has been amazing,” Stevens said. “The triathlete community has been great. It’s a new world for myself and Justin, so we’ve gotten so many tips and tricks.”
Kolber has been in contact with many people, among them Donna Smyers, a local veteran triathlete and physical trainer, who has organized many triathlons on Lake Elmore.
Kolber’s gym, Green Mountain Community Fitness, has been great about letting him use their facilities and even created a blog post to get word out about his effort.
“Everyone thinks this is a great way to do your passion and help a great cause,” Kolber said.
The heart of the event is centered around its cause – mental health – and the couple has learned a lot about the experiences of those around them.
“With the mental health component to it, we’ve heard from so many people that know people having these issues,” Stevens said. “There are people I’m close to that I had no idea had those connections.”
Putting the event together and preparing for it has been cathartic for the newlyweds.
“It’s been a fun focus for us during the pandemic,” Stevens said. “It’s something mission-oriented, where we can do something good.”
Stevens will be the point person for Kolber on Saturday, handling logistics like the hydration station, food station and helping with whatever is needed on race day. Her husband calls her the “team captain.”
While Kolber will be the only one completing the triathlon, he’ll have some friends joining him for smaller legs.
And then there’s the name – the Iron Llama. It encapsulates everything Kolber wants this race to mean. Life can be too short, you need to enjoy it.
“We couldn’t call it an Ironman, so we wanted something that was light and fun,” Kolber said. “You have to wear life a little loosely.”
“It’s not just about running the race. It’s about celebrating life,” Stevens said.
Kolber has a $5,000 fundraising goal. As of now, they have well surpassed $3,000.
To donate to the cause, you can visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/iron-llama-for-national-suicide-prevention and for more info, visit https://mailchi.mp/13f60ca11014/iron-llama-triathlon.
