Upper Valley first baseman Ryan Ignoffo picked up Player of the Week honors Tuesday, while Vermont pitcher Joseph Kosowsky was named to the New England Collegiate Baseball League Honor Roll.
The red-hot Mountaineers (21-3) are eight games in front of the second-place Nighthawks (12-10) in the North Division standings. They are trailed by the Sanford Mainers (10-13), Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-13) and Keene Swamp Bats (9-14).
Newport right-hander Kevin Seitt was elected as Pitcher of the Week after teams attempted to gain momentum during the mid-season stretch. The Gulls (14-8) sit atop the Coastal Division and are followed by by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (12-10), Mystic Schooners (11-10), Ocean State Waves (10-14) and North Shore Navigators (6-17). The Bristol Blues (17-6) own the top spot in the West Division and are attempting to hold off the Valley Blue Sox (12-12), Danbury Westerners (11-12) and North Adams SteepleCats (5-18).
Ignoffo continued his dynamite first month of the season and was also named Player of the Week during the second week of action. In six games and 24 at-bats las tweak, the first baseman led the NECBL with a .542 batting average and 13 hits. He had a league-high 10 RBIs and scored six runs. The Nighthawks slugger hit two home runs, had four doubles, two walks and stole three bases. Ignoffo recorded a hit in five of his six games, ending the week with a trio of three-hit efforts and a pair of two-hit games.
The multi-dimensional standout had three hits, scored three runs, hit a homer and had three RBIs in a 7-2 win against Danbury. He also excelled against Keene two days later, serving up another three-hit effort. He drove in four runs vs. the Westerners and hit his second home run of the week to fueld a 12-3 victory. On the season, Ignoffo leads the NECBL with a .430 batting average, 34 hits, 37 RBIs and eight homers during 20 games. During his junior season with Eastern Illinois, Ignoffo batted .395 with 73 hits, 58 RBIs, 39 runs and 14 homers in 185 at-bats.
Kosowski has started four games for the Mountaineers and owns a 1-0 record. He has given up 15 hits and four earned runs over 19 innings while recording 18 strikeouts and issuing eight walks. He carries a 1.89 ERA into the fifth week of action.
Last week the 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander limited Valley to a pair of hits during six-plus innings of work, sparking an 8-0 victory. He earned the win on the mound after piling up six strikeouts and issuing two walks. Earlier in the season he pitched four innings during 4-3 victories over Mystic and Ocean State. He made his first appearance June 8 and also contributed four innings of work during an 8-2 victory over Vineyard.
Seitter was dominant for Newport in his one start last week. He hit the first batter of the game and then recorded 18 straight outs vs. Mystic. He recorded a league-high 12 strikeouts during six innings of work. He gave up no hits, issued zero walks and faced one batter over the minimum while earning the win in a 6-3 victory.
Seitter was the only starter this week to give up no hits or issue no walks. For the season, the Gulls star has a 0.56 ERA and has struck out 23 batters. He has given up two hits and issued four walks over 16 innings. In his junior season with Quinnipiac, Seitter struck out 64 batters and posted a 6.13 ERA in just over 76 innings.
HONOR ROLLPosition Players
Kevin Ferrer (Mystic, OF, Connecticut), Jackson Ross (Keene, IF/OF, Florida Atlantic), Cristian Mercedes (Winnipesaukee, IF/OF, Southern New Hampshire), Antonio Guerrero (Valley, OF, Washington), Matthew Alifano (Winnipesaukee, 3B/SS, Adelphi)
Pitchers
Brady Afthim (Sanford, RHP, Connecticut), Jake Gigliotti (North Shore, RHP, Northeastern), Jake Garland (Newport, RHP, Miami (Florida)), Joseph Kosowsky (Vermont, RHP, Fairleigh Dickinson), Patrick Harrington (Winnipesaukee, RHP, Northeastern)
