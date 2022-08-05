Great athletes are easy to motivate. Whether it's an opponent or a narrative, they're bound to attack it head on.
Drake Hull and Jared Nelson had plenty of motivation heading into their round of 16 matchup on Friday in the 73rd L.D. Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club.
The fifth-seeded duo had a familiar foe to square off with. No. 12 seed Dan Cole and Corey Taylor put an end to Hull and Nelson's hopes of a Pierce four-peat last summer when they knocked them out in an instant classic 20-hole match.
Hull and Nelson made sure that result wouldn't happen again, grabbing a convincing 6-and-4 win over Cole and Taylor on Friday.
"There was definitely some extra motivation. That was not fun last year," Nelson said.
"I don't think either of us forgot that feeling of last year," Hull said. "You come to the clam bake and everyone's asking what happened out there. (Thursday) night, when we saw the draw, it gave us extra motivation to be ready to go today."
Hull and Nelson are admittedly slow starters, but when they turn it on, they really turn it on.
They were even with Cole and Taylor through six holes, but got a gift when the lower-seeded duo bogeyed on 7 and Nelson parred to grab the lead.
"We always find ourselves one or two down (through six), so getting through the first six at square, it almost seems like a win for us," Hull said. "On 7, we got the gift and momentum shifted to our side. Through birdie alley, we traditionally play that pretty well."
Hull and Nelson went back and forth with key shot after shot that extended the lead.
Hull birdied the eighth hole and Nelson did the same on the ninth hole. Hull birdied 11 and a Nelson par on 12 upped the lead even more.
The deficit proved to be too much as a long birdie putt from Nelson on the par-4 14th hole ended it.
"We had an opportunity on 7 and I missed that putt and I missed the short one coming back, so I think that was a big change," Cole said.
"They got hot in the middle of the golf course and separated," Taylor said.
While the four golfers are competitors, there is loads of camaraderie between them as Rutland Country Club golfers. Cole and Taylor have enjoyed seeing Hull and Nelson emerge into the golfers they are today.
"We know each other's games, so it's highly competitive," Taylor said.
"We've seen these kids grow up," Cole said.
Hull and Nelson are set to play No. 13 seed Bill Hadden and Mathew Smith in the Pierce quarterfinals on Saturday.
Hadden and Smith made a furious comeback on the back nine to oust No. 4 seed Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh, 1-up.
Some early birdies for Walsh put the higher-seeded duo in business and the lead swelled to large as 3-up on 5.
Consecutive Hadden birdies on 6 and 7 shrunk the deficit to one heading to the back and both guys birdied on 11 to tie the match. Smith birdied on 13 and his side wouldn't trail again.
In other Championship Flight action, top-seeded Brendan Carr and Sean Deale outlasted No. 16 Matthew Seager and Kyle Anderson 3-and-2.
A birdie by Deale on the second and birdies by both on the third hole put the top seeds in control and they would hold that lead the rest of the round, ending it with a par on 16.
Carr and Deale have a quarterfinal date with No. 9 seed Bill Van Liew and John Donnelly who beat No. 8 Scott Duffy and Dave Huestis 1-up. A birdie by Donnelly on the par-5 fourth hole put his team in business and they wouldn't trail the rest of the round.
Duffy and Huestis tied the match on the back nine, but Van Liew and Donnelly pulled back ahead and held on.
No. 10 Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie pulled out the win over No. 7 seed Shane and Troy Forquites, 3-and-2.
Gammons birdied the first hole and Markie did the same on the second to grab a quick 2-up lead and their side would never trail. They would lead by as much as four at the turn and for a three-hole stretch on the back.
Gammons and Markie's win set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 seed Max Major and Frankie Sanborn, who beat last year's runner-up team Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard 2-up.
Major and Sanborn both birdied 3 to take a 1-up lead and held that until a Barnard birdie on 6. The teams went back and forth, before Major and Sanborn separated themselves late. Major birdied 17, before Sanborn did the same on 18.
Evan Russell won last year's Pierce with Garren Poirier, and this year, he's competing with Troy Goliber. The duo is the No. 14 seed and they beat No. 3 Sam Major and Cody Booska, 3-and-2, in the round of 16.
Russell and Goliber held a 1-up lead for much off the front nine, before extended it to two on a Goliber birdie on the ninth hole. They extended the lead to three on 12 and led by two or more the rest of the way.
Their quarterfinal opponent is No. 11 seed Nick Ojala and Rod McPhee, who earned a 1-up win against No. 6 Nick Taylor and Mike Kennedy.
Ojala and McPhee trailed for much of the front nine, but a birdie by Ojala on 7 and another on 9 pushed them ahead for good.
