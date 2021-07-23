If you are an old-time NBA fan, you know the story of Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman.
They were teammates on the Cincinnati Royals when Stokes suffered a terrible head injury in the final game of the 1957-58 season.
Stokes was hospitalized and years later died at age 36.
The Royals were being sold at the time and offered no help for Stokes. Neither did the league.
Twyman worked tirelessly to raise money for his teammate’s expensive care. He visited Stokes often and became his legal guardian.
A teammate needed help and Twyman provided it. He didn’t see it as any big deal.
Others saw it was a big enough deal that a movie was made about their relationship.
If you are a Poultney High sports fan, you need not know the Jack Twyman-Maurice Stokes story. You have been seeing it for years in your own little town.
Randy Perry had been down on his luck. He suffered a series of strokes and lost much of his mobility, getting around with a cane.
Perry was a zealous Poultney High fan. Even after suffering debilitating strokes, he continued to watch the Blue Devils. He not only was a spectator at their games but even their practices.
He needed help, of course, in recent years in getting there.
His best friend David Hughes made certain he got there.
You would see Hughes and Perry together at Poultney games and Castleton University basketball games when the Blue Devils were not playing.
They shared a passion for sports and for the Blue Devils. Hughes made certain that his good friend got to live that passion nearly to the end.
Randy Perry died on July 11 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
“They always sat there together at the end of the football field for practice,” Poultney athletic director/football coach Dave Capman said. “They were always there and they brought Gatorade to the players.”
Capman said that when Poultney athlete Kassidy Mack switched schools, playing one year at Fair Haven, Hughes and Perry even went to her games, bringing her Gatorade over at the rival school.
During the calling hours at the funeral home, Capman was struck by the way the urn was decorated with Perry’s favorite teams — the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox and the Poultney Blue Devils.
There was even a maroon Proctor High School jacket displayed in the room.
Perry was extremely proud of the Proctor High softball team that he coached to the 1998 state championship. He was honored by his peers as the Marble Valley League Coach of the Year.
David Hughes and his wife Dale were Perry’s caregivers. There was a lot of love there and it showed through any time you attended a Poultney High athletic event.
Fewer people saw the caring of David and Dale at other times of the day. Perry was diabetic and they would stop at his apartment in the mornings to make certain he was eating correctly.
Capman appreciated all that Hughes and Perry did for the athletic program.
“They would always help in any way that they could,” Capman said.
The athletes appreciated them, too.
Sometimes that appreciation was visible. Levi Allen, Poultney’s outstanding running back who will play for Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire on Aug. 7, acknowledged Perry prior to every football and basketball game.
“He would always come up to us and shake Randy’s hand before every game for the last two years. That made Randy so happy. He had a big smile come over his face,” David said.
“Levi is just a great kid.”
Perry graduated from Poultney High in 1983 and David Hughes the following year. They were best friends then.
They only became closer through adulthood. Perry became Hughes’ travel partner for Poultney road games. They attended any game within an hour of Poultney, before and after Perry’s strokes.
When the Blue Devils were not playing, these two passionate fans could be seen at Fair Haven Union High School or Castleton University games. They would also attend athletic contests at Green Mountain College and College of St. Joseph when those schools were still open.
When Perry was in high school, he was the manager for coach Gary MacDonald’s Poultney High baseball teams.
Hughes wonders if that was not the genesis of Perry gravitating toward coaching. He not only coached the Proctor softball team, but also was on the Otter Valley girls basketball staff for a number of years and coached various other programs in the summer.
“When Randy coached it was all about the kids. It was never about him,” Hughes said.
When the strokes robbed him of so much in recent years, he was still able to help athletes.
“Randy felt Emily Handley (of Poultney High) was shooting the ball wrong. He fixed it and last year she was making 3-pointers all the time,” Hughes said.
“He just had a passion for sports. He would ask, “Is there a game today,’ and when I had to tell him no, he was so devastated.”
He was as much a part of Poultney High athletics as the Blue Devil. He was not going to allow the strokes to deprive him of cheering on his team.
“Sometimes it would take him a little longer to get to the gym, but everyone knew him and was willing to help him,” Hughes said.
When Hughes’ Proctor softball team defeated Canaan in the Division IV state championship game, it was on the Poultney diamond, making the day even more special.
Randy Perry loved his hometown. His hometown loved him back.
When the Blue Devils begin football practice next month, that empty seat behind the end zone will be a symbol of hometown pride.
