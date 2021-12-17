Rutland Post 31 is looking for a baseball coach.
When I first saw the advertisement for the opening, my first thought was whether Mike Howe was only resigning his position at Post 31 or whether he would be leaving his post as Otter Valley baseball coach also.
I am sure there were others wondering the same thing.
Howe will be back in the dugout for the Otters this spring.
The decision to step away as the head man at Post 31 was based on family.
“I have three young kids and I need to refocus my energy on them and be part of their summers. That was the main reason,” Howe said.
“We had a young team last year and those guys are all coming back. They have an opportunity to be successful very quickly.”
Howe said it was not an easy decision to make.
“I love teaching the game. I had many conversations with my wife and she knows the passion I have for the game.
“I still would like to be involved in some way but not as the head coach now.
“We left on good terms with Post 31 and if the opportunity ever presented itself again, I might do it.”
Howe will be back teaching the game he loves before he knows it. The first day of high school baseball practices for pitchers and catchers is March 14 with full-team practices starting on March 21.
As Howe exits the Legion scene, Morrisville is entering it. Morrisville Post 33 will be a new entry on the Vermont American Legion baseball landscape this summer, playing its home games at Peoples Academy.
A Vermont team has never been able to send a representative to the American Legion World Series but a few teams have come close.
Those Chittenden County powers South Burlington and Essex each won three games at the Northeast Regional, Essex Post 91 in 2003 and Knights of Columbus-South Burlington in 2018.
The other club that came the closest was South Royalton Post 51 in 1995. That was my favorite.
That was a special achievement by a Legion team located in one of the smallest towns without a huge population to draw on.
They fell a game short of advancing to the ALWS by winning three games that year at the Northeast Regional.
South Royalton was always a special place to watch baseball. It’s too bad that the Post 51 program no longer exists but the memories do.
The diamond is a setting that would have compelled Norman Rockwell to pick up his brush and paint. The Blue Monster in left field, the beauty of the surrounding area and the tables behind the plate where you can can eat while watching the game all add to the experience.
It is baseball in the country. Rutland’s Steve Marro was once umpiring at that gem of a park and had to chase a deer off the field before play could resume.
Legion baseball has left South Royalton, but coach Jim Ballou’s 1995 Post 51 club will be long remembered.
