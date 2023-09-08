WORCESTER, Mass. — A red-hot Holy Cross offense was firing on all cylinders during Thursday's 4-0 women's college soccer victory over Vermont.
The Crusaders snapped the Catamounts' four-game winning streak and improve to 2-3-2 on the season. Vermont falls to 4-2.
"Unfortunately, the tone of the game was set by a PK in the opening five minutes and we never responded," Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga. "Credit to Holy Cross for having a great night and we look forward to getting back to work tomorrow."
Holy Cross started the scoring off with a penalty kick from Sydney Baldwin in the fifth minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Crusaders doubled their lead in the 24th minute when the Catamounts turned the ball over in their own third. Vermont keeper Erin Murphy (four saves) made a leaping attempt, but the shot sailed just over her hand.
Vermont came out strong in the second half, pressing the Crusaders and forcing a corner in the 47th minute that was cleaned up by Julia Walsh (two saves). In the 53rd minute Kate Bossert got the ball on the left wing and sent a pass into the box where Sydney Remington was waiting. Remington took a one-touch shot that was blocked by a defender.
Despite the Catamounts pressure, Holy Cross doubled their lead in the second half with two more goals in quick succession. Karenna Beckstein scored for the Crusaders in the 62nd minute on a scrum following a freekick to push the lead to 3-0. Then Beckstein made the assist to Allie Raynor in the 69th minute to put Holy Cross up 4-0.
In the 75th minute the Catamounts had back-to-back corners, but Walsh was able to corral the second shot and keep Vermont off the scoreboard. Remington finished the game with a team-high two shots.
Vermont will host Stonehill at 3 p.m. Sunday for Youth Day. There will be a bounce house, arts and crafts, lawn games, an air brush tattoo stations and a giveaway table at 2 p.m.