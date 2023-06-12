BARRE — Flying Tigers standout Joel Hodgdon won the first of three Triple Crown events Friday by holding off Kevin Streeter and Derrick Calkins at Thunder Road.
Practice was plagued by raindrops that pushed back the start time of Friday’s festivities, but drivers were determined to completed the full card of early-season racing. The Flying Tigers went out as the final event of the evening after Kyle Streeter and Cameron Ouellette paced the field by virtue of their plus-5 handicap earned through their heat races.
After two spin-induced yellow flags, Kyle Streeter found himself in a close battle near the front of the pack. Hodgdon, the 2018 Triple Crown champion, put up an impressive fight for first place while dueling side-by-sidewith Street for over 20 laps. And then things got even more interesting when Chris LaForest brought out a lap-36 caution.
The restart proved to be a perfect opportunity for Hodgdon, who cruised to a sizable lead by lap 40. Meanwhile, Kyle Streeter had to fend off his father Kevin as the elder racer took the third-place spot from his son. The final caution on lap 63 set up a final face-off between Hodgdon and Logan Powers. The defending Mini Milk Bowl champion dropped back as Kevin Streeter and Derrick Calkins pushed through to chase Hodgdon toward the finish line.
Phil Scott secured the lead during Late Model qualifying with Chris Roberts to his outside at the onset. Chip Grenier was in contention early, he slowed down and allowed Tyler Cahoon, Darrell Morin and Stephen Martin to follow Scott. The first caution flew for Kaiden Fisher after the rising star lost control of his machine in turn four. Cahoon grabbed the edge over Scott on the restart. The final yellow flag flew on lap 47 as the throttle hung on Keegan Lamson’s car, sending him hard into the wall to end his night. The final shootout came down to Morin and Cahoon with a dogfight until the end that. Morin earned his second Late Model win and was followed by Cody Blake and Cahoon.
The New England Supermodified Series made their return to Thunder Road to kick-start the 2023 season for the open-wheeled rockets. Led to green by Dan Bowles, the field quickly jumped into single file. A lightning-fast pace by Bowles stole the show, with two cautions slowing things down at times. The real battle wound up being for second, as Jon McKennedy, Anthony Nocella and Matt Swanson clashed time and again. Bowles easily made a triumphant trip to victory lane after a being derailed by wreck at the Nation’s Site of Excitement on Milk Bowl weekend last year. He was followed by McKennedy and Swanson to round out the podium.
Street Stocks racers Paige Whittemore and Tommy Smith were two of the drivers to beat after showcasing early speed.
Thunder nabbed the lead immediately off turn two, with Jesse Laquerre in tow before the first caution on lap 7. Smith and Laquerre took off at the front again before tempers started to flair in the middle of the pack as drivers dipped and dove around each other. Jeffrey Martin and Patrick Tibbetts set off the powder keg on the front stretch to end their nights. On the restart, Josh Lovely blew a right-front tire in turn one, affecting the run of several top racers and starting a lengthy clean-up effort. Smith padded is led and collected his record 36th victory in the four-cylinder division. Defending champion Dean Switser Jr. and Laquerre rounded out the podium.
Barre driver Ryan Sayers would led the Road Warriors to the start line, with Brodie Frazier and Tyler Wheatley all over his tail. By the halfway point frontrunners Neal Foster and Taylor Sayers had joined a big crew at the front, with Foster taking the lead on lap 13. Sayers and Foster battled side-by-side and swapped the lead over and over in the final laps. Sayers earned the win over Foster by two-hundreths of a second. Brookfield’s Tyler Wheatley placed third.
The action will return to Thunder Road on Thursday. The New England Antique Racers will compete to help celebrate the 64th season of racing on Quarry Hill along with the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks.
Thunder Road Results
Friday, June 9, 2023
Flying Tigers
1. 36VT Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common 2. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 3. 21VT Derrick Calkins Hinesburg 4. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 5. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 6. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 7. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 8. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 9. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 10. 8NH Rich Lowrey South Hero 11. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 12. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 13. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 14. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 15. 13VT Ty Delphia Duxbury 16. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 17. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 18. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 19. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 20. 4ME Cooper French Northfield 21. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 22. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 23. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 24. 57VT Trevor Jaques Milton 25. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott 26. 93FL Jeff Oeschger Dover, FL 27. 9VT #Zach Audet Morrisville 28. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 29. 23VT Matthew Potter Marshfield 30. 5VT Tyler Austin East Calais
New England Supermodified Series
1. 25 Dan Bowles Epping, NH 2. 79 Jon McKennedy Chelmsford, MA 3. 9 Matt Swanson Acton, MA 4. 97 Anthony Nocella Woburn, MA 5. 41 Russ Wood Pelham, NH 6. 52 Vernon Romanowski Strong, ME 7. 11 Ben Seitz Bourne, MA 8. 51 Dave Duggan Milford, NH 9. 5 Rob Summers Manchester, CT 10. 45 Mike Mayberry Naples, ME
Late Models
1. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 2. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 3. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville 4. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 5. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 6. 14VT Phil Scott Berlin 7. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 8. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 9. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 10. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 11. 27VT Kyle Pembroke Montpelier 12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 13. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 14. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 15. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 16. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 17. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 18. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 19. 55VT Keegan Lamson Berlin 20. 60NH Derrick O’Donnell N. Haverhill, NH
Street Stocks
1. 22 Thomas Smith Williamstown 2. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 3. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 4. 0 James Dopp Northfield 5. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 6. 47 William Hennequin Morrisville 7. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 8. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 9. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel 10. 79 Juan ‘Paco’ Marshall Pittsfield 11. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 12. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 13. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 14. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 15. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 16. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 17. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 18. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown 19. 24 Todd Raymo Swanton 20. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre 21. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 22. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 23. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 24. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 25. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 26. 1 #Shea Wheeler Waterbury 27. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 28. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin
Road Warriors