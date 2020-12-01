The University of Vermont men’s hockey team paused all team activities following four positive coronavirus cases among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Results were detected during Saturday’s regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.
The Catamounts are following state, local and UVM public health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
Eight early-season UVM men’s hockey games were postponed due to COVID-related precautions. The Catamounts will attempt to open the season with a two-game home set against Northeastern on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.
Vermont is also scheduled to play Providence, Maine, Merrimack, Boston College, UMass, UMass-Lowell and New Hampshire. First-year coach Todd Woodcroft takes over as bench boss for the Catamounts, who were picked to finish 11th in the Hockey East preseason poll.
Two weeks ago the UVM men’s and women’s basketball programs temporarily halted all team activities following a single positive coronavirus test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel. Both squads are slated open the season Dec. 19 against UMass Lowell. The men’s game is in Lowell, while the women’s game is at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington.
The Catamount men were picked to finish first in the America East Conference and have won the last four regular season conference titles. Coach John Becker, entering his 10th year with UVM, has won four consecutive coach of the year awards. The UVM women were picked seventh in the conference, with coach Alisa Kresge in her second year at the helm.
