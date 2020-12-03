NORTHFIELD – Central Vermont basketball fans have grown accustomed to a post-Thanksgiving tradition with the Ed Hockenbury Classic at Norwich University.
Started in 1997, the tournament was originally scheduled to take place this weekend for the 2020 edition. The Cadets always look forward to hosting the event, but this year's plans were scrapped due to COVID precautions.
The women’s field was set to include Colby-Sawyer, Hamilton and Keene State. The men's tourney was slated to feature Colby-Sawyer, Wesleyan and Central Maine.
“Playing yearly in our own tournament, the Ed Hockenbury Classic, has given us a weekend of very competitive and entertaining collegiate basketball on our campus,” Norwich women's coach Mark Zacher said. “But, the added benefit for our team is that it provides an opportunity for our players to learn something of the history of basketball at Norwich. Our players are introduced to the legacy of Coach Ed Hockenbury and what he meant to our men’s program. And, in addition, we talk at length about the strong history of our women’s basketball program down through the years here on our campus. It is, very definitely, a highlight each season on our schedule and we will miss it this year.”
Ed Hockenbury was a longtime Norwich men's basketball coach who passed away in 1996 after a courageous two-year fight against brain cancer. Hockenbury dramatically transformed the fortunes of the men's basketball team at Norwich after being hired in 1976.
He took over the reins at a program that earned 10 or more victories only three seasons since its inception in 1902. Hockenbury led the Cadets to two NCAA Division III Tournaments and 182 victories during his 17-year career.
Current Norwich men's basketball coach Paul Booth joined the Cadets one year after Hockenbury departed. According to Booth, the legendary coach left an indelible mark on the program. And the tournament named in his honor serves as a continual reminder of his contributions.
"The Hockenbury Classic is personal to me,” Booth said. “Ed was a dear friend and a great colleague. He was a tremendous help to both my wife and me in our transition to Northfield and Norwich University. Yes, this weekend is about basketball. But it is also a celebration of coach Hockenbury and all he accomplished here at Norwich. As I have said many times before, he was the consummate educator preparing his players for success on and off the court. He was a great man, and I would have been honored to have my sons play for him. I am obviously disappointed that the pandemic has caused the cancelation, as this event was one that our alums, players and I really looked forward to. I can only hope that things will improve in the future so that next season we may resume the annual Ed Hockenbury Classic."
Hockenbury mentored hundreds of student-athletes while serving in numerous roles within the athletic department. He was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame last January of 2020, with the ceremony scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021. He is also honored in the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and is a member of both the Norwich University and Boston College Athletics Hall of Fame.
During 23 years of the Hockenbury Classic, the Norwich men claimed seven titles. Ryan Williams led the Cadets to their most recent championship in 2010. Aliah Curry was a star guard who sparked a 2014 title by the NU women, who boast six Hockenbury crowns.
