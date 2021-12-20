Norwich University baseball coach Frank Pecora gets to see a lot of his former students. He has one for his dentist, another for his doctor and now one for his boss.
Ed Hockenbury was an outstanding catcher for Pecora when he coached at Northfield High School. Hockenbury, a 1986 Northfield High graduate, was good enough (and smart enough) to go on and play baseball at Princeton.
Recently, he was named athletic director at Norwich University, succeeding longtime AD Tony Mariano who will retire in May.
“I didn’t think he would go in the direction of being an athletic director. I thought he might follow his father and go into coaching,” Pecora said.
When Hockenbury took the athletic directorship at Essex High School, Pecora recalls saying to his former catcher, “Are you sure you want to do this?”
They had a laugh and then Pecora jokingly said to Hockenbury that someday he would be his boss.
It’s not a joke any longer. Hockenbury will be Pecora’s boss.
Pecora had a legendary career at Northfield High before becoming Norwich University’s first full-time baseball coach. He coached the Marauders for 38 years, winning 15 state championship and amassing a record of 487-157-1. He was the first Vermont coach elected to the National High School Hall of Fame.
Now, he hopes to put the Norwich University baseball program on the map. The 2022 season begins on Feb. 25 with a four-game series at Centenary College in New Jersey.
There is also a Florida trip. The Cadets will play games in Vero Beach from March 3-12.
Norwich’s roster include freshman Alex Polli by way of Otter Valley Union High School and the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball program.
“He is going to be one of our catchers. He has got a lot of potential,” Pecora said. “He works hard and he is like a sponge. He tries to learn everything that he can.”
Pecora is a little uneasy about the Vero Beach trip, wondering what the COVID situation will be like in Florida at the time.
“We have done a lot of the preliminary work for the trip and every time that I ask what Flordia will be like, they tell me that it’s going to be fine,” Pecora said.
Castleton University coach Ted Shipley has typically ventured far from home for his spring trip — places like California, Florida and Texas in recent years.
But Shipley is reluctant to fly due to the COVID climate and will take his spring trip closer to home. The Spartans will play at Cabrini University (near Philadelphia) on Feb. 13 on the way to Virginia.
NOTES: St. Joseph of Connecticut is starting baseball. The Blue Jays will compete in Norwich’s league, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, when they become a full-fledged varsity program in 2024. ... Former Norwich University and College of St. Joseph head women’s basketball coach Steve Lanpher has his Randolph College (Lynchburg, Virginia) women’s hoop team off to an 8-2 start. ... Hockenbury was the speaker one year at the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball banquet. The connection is that his brother-in-law is former Post 31 coach Tony Cirelli.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
