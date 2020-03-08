WATERBURY – The No. 1 Harwood boys hockey team had its back against the wall in the first and second periods during Saturday's Division II semifinal.
Four unanswered goals solved the problem as the Highlanders (19-3) skated to a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Hartford.
Harwood wil face No. 3 Milton (16-4-2) in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse. The Highlanders will shoot for their first state title since 2005.
Sophomore three-sport standout Skylar Platt paced the Highlanders with two goals and one assist.
“We’ve been underdogs all year,” Platt said. “We had a great year but we were in the shadow of other teams. It was huge to come out and keep battling. It’s always been a dream of mine growing up in the Mad River Valley to come play for Harwood at the Gut. And hopefully we can take the trophy home.”
Hartford was aggressive from the start. The Hurricanes played a physical game, forced turnovers and enjoyed size advantage over Harwood. The Hurricanes grabbed a loose puck at center ice in the first period and went on the attack. Hartford captain Kyle Hamilton fired a shot from the right side into the upper-left corner, beating HU goalie Liam Guyette for a 1-0 lead at 2:29.
Harwood appeared to score early in the second period, but the goal was called back because of goalie interference. Minutes later the Highlanders made a costly turnover in the neutral zone and Hartford went on a 2-on-1 race to the net.
Hartford's James McReynolds faked a pass and sent a slow roller into the net for a 2-0 lead at 4:49. The Hurricanes almost scored again on a shot by Hamilton, but Guyette stopped the bid with is glove. The clutch save helped the Highlanders play with a sense of urgency for the rest of the game.
“I’ve been telling them the playoffs are a totally different beast,” Harwood coach Josh Grout said. "You’re playing with one foot in the grave and no tomorrow is guaranteed. If they wanted to win this game, they needed to do everything that’s necessary to win.”
The Highlanders got the message. At 11:46, Finn O’Hara fired a slap shot and scored. Platt and Jacob Woodward recorded assists. Platt tied the score at 13:44 on assists given from O’Hara and Tyson Sylvia.
There was still one more period to go, and the Highlanders stepped up their play. At 9:37, Jacob Green went into the corner and dished out a back pass to Jonathan O’Brien. A few seconds later O’Brien scored the go-ahead goal.
Hartford got into penalty trouble at the end. Nehemiah Arnold was called for hooking at 9:58 and Charlie Scribbner was called for slashing at 11:32.
Harwood went on a 5-on-3 power play and Platt scored an unassisted goal at 12:01. The Highlanders ran out the clock and it was all over.
“(Hartford) is the best-coached team in the state of the Vermont,” Grout said. “It’s the way those guys play. Their system is immaculate and it’s a testament that what they did tonight.”
Hurricanes’ coach Todd Bebeau was impressed with Harwood’s grit and determination.
“We had them on the ropes,” Bebeau said. “The turning point was when it was 2-0 and we could’ve made it 3-0 when Guyette came up big on Hamilton’s shot. From that point on, they seemed to have a different gear and a different level. And they showed why they’re the No. 1 seed.”
Hartford goalie Colby Boyce made 32 saves. Guyette stopped 18 shots.
One of the things that was notably absent was Grout’s black-and-gold bow tie. His teams are 3-for-3 whenever he wears it. But during the semifinals, it wasn’t necessary.
When asked if he will wear his bow tie again for the Division II championship, Grout laughed and said “absolutely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.