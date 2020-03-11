BARRE – In the first week of the girls basketball season, Harwood coach Tommy Young took his team to the Bare Aud.
Just to practice, he said.
Young wanted his players to get ready for a big game, the Division II championship. Three months later, the Highlanders did exactly that.
For the first time in 40 years, the Highlanders are going to title game after securing a 47-27 victory over North Country on Wednesday.
“I told them then we would be here if we continue to work well together,” Young said. “I wanted them to have the experience here. I’m not surprised we’re going to the championship.”
Tanum Nelson scored 21 for Harwood and teammate Emma Ravelin added 11.
“It’s my teammates,” Nelson said. “Most of my points are fast breaks where they need to get good passes. It’s really all of them that deserve the credit.”
Ella Gannon (seven points) and Mia Cooper (six points) also rose to the occasion for Harwood. The top scorers for the Falcons were McKenna Marsh (13 points) and Riann Fortin (seven points).
The first half was largely a defensive battle. Steals were aplenty and so were turnovers. North Country coughed up the ball 10 times and HU turned the ball over eight times. Harwood’s Mia Cooper served up two big blocks and North Country’s Cora Nadeau swatted away one shot.
There was not much perimeter shooting by either team. Instead, players on both sides drove toward the hoop and drew hard fouls. Cooper scored a basket underneath and Harwood took a lead 3-2. After that, the Highlanders did not slow down.
It was 7-4 going into the second quarter. Ravelin kept the Highlanders on top, scoring five points (11 total) as did Gannon (five points).
“It’s amazing — elation,” Gannon said. “I’m not a huge scorer. So every time I score, I flex because it pumps the team up.”
North Country’s Nadeau scored the first 3 pointer of the game, but Harwood maintained a 17-11 lead at the half. Then came the big third quarter. The Highlanders went on a 10-0 run and left the Falcons in the dust. The Highlanders took a commanding 34-15 lead going into the third quarter and the rest was icing on the cake.
“When I took over the program four years ago, I said we had a long-term goal,” Young said. “And it shows all our youth that’s here that if you keep working you can do whatever you want.”
