U-32 TRACK AND FIELD MEET

BOYS RESULTS

100 Meters

1. Avery Rogers 11.68 CVU
2. Drew Frostick 12.08 U-32
3. Quintin Fortier 12.19 CVU
3. Owen Motyka 12.19 Northfield
5. Tzedek Fishman 12.20 Harwood
6. Simon Hunt 12.31 CVU

200 Meters

1. Avery Rogers 23.56 CVU
2. Drew Frostick 24.52 U-32
3. Owen Motyka 24.73 Northfield
4. Josh Pearson 25.04 U-32
5. Cavan Farrell 25.38 U-32
5. Tzedek Fishman 25.38 Harwood

400 Meters

1. Luke Page 52.99 U-32
2. Ian Kramer 54.24 Northfield
3. Tzedek Fishman 55.66 Harwood
4. Devin Schlegel 55.93 Milton
5. Bennett Clark 56.13 U-32
6. Jack Myers 58.43 Harwood

800 Meters

1. Sargent Burns 2:01.90 U-32
2. Tennessee Lamb 2:06.40 U-32
3. Wilder Brown 2:07.00 U-32
4. Cody Young 2:07.30 U-32
5. Taggart Schrader 2:07.70 U-32
6. Cavan Farrell 2:12.00 U-32

1500 Meters

1. Taggart Schrader 4:16.50 U-32
2. Cyrus Hansen 4:17.80 U-32
3. Wilder Brown 4:19.40 U-32
4. Cody Young 4:25.10 U-32
5. Ben Warfield 4:36.80 U-32
6. Oren Winters 4:40.00 U-32

3000 Meters

1. Wyatt Malloy 9:50.70 U-32
2. Greg Hayward 10:37.80 U-32
3. Norman Benoit 10:40.50 Mt Abraham
4. Tennessee Lamb 11:02.10 U-32
5. Habiboullah Ould 11:46.00 U-32
6. Sergio Sotomonte 11:49.90 Rice

110m Hurdles

1. Gavin Bannister 16.18 Mt Abraham
2. Seth Almand 18.28 Spaulding
3. Ian Kramer 18.58 Northfield
4. John Dasilva 19.15 CVU
5. Malcolm Rose 19.84 U-32
6. Tucker O'Brien 20.21 U-32

300m Hurdles

1. Gavin Bannister 44.70 Mt Abraham
2. Tucker O'Brien 47.90 U-32
3. Malcolm Rose 48.41 U-32
4. Charlie Garavelli 49.43 CVU
5. Abel Atocha 50.59 Mt Abraham

4x100 Relay

1. U-32 47.13    
Josh Pearson, Bennett Clark, Colby Frostick, Luke Page
2. Mt Abraham 48.03    
Abel Atocha, Gavin Bannister, Norman Benoit, Joseph Darling
3. CVU 50.57    
Simon Hunt, Will Wygmans, John Dasilva, Avery Rogers

4x400 Relay

1. U-32 3:36.80    
Luke Page, Sargent Burns, Drew Frostick, Cody Young, 2. Northfield 3:48.08    
Aujua Cheney, Ian Kramer, Owen Motyka, Colin Snyder
3. U-32 3:53.50   
Wilder Brown, Tennessee Lamb, Wyatt Malloy, Cyrus Hansen

4x800 Relay

1. Mt Abraham 12:10.62    
Ryan Cross, Tristan Pudvah, James Mount, Teagan Obarski

Shot Put

1.Ed Sayers 12.70m U-32
2.Seth Almand 11.37m Spaulding
3.Jonuel Ortiz Cintron 11.01m CVU
4.Miles Bissonnette 9.77m Northfield
5.Connor Simons 9.59m CVU
6. Eric Poso 9.45m Rice

Discus

1. Ed Sayers 37.77m U-32
2. Joseph Darling 36.31m Mt Abraham
3. Connor Simons 30.63m CVU
4. William Iliff 26.20m Mt Abraham
5. Colin Snyder 25.48m Northfield
6. Teagan Obarski 23.63m Mt Abraham

Javelin

1. Aujua Cheney 36.66m Northfield
2. Jonuel Ortiz Cintron 35.22m CVU
3. Wesley Anair 34.72m CVU
4. Benjamin Brown 33.85m Mt Abraham
5. Norman Benoit 32.19m Mt Abraham
6. Nathaniel Gustin 30.88m Mt Abraham

High Jump

1. Ed Sayers 1.78m U-32
2. Aujua Cheney 1.78m Northfield
3. Hunter Bove 1.73m Harwood
4. Zac Franz 1.63m CVU

Pole Vault

1. Anders Johnson 3.20m CVU
2. Peter Stewart 3.05m CVU
3. Dylan Elder 2.90m CVU
4. Malcolm Rose 2.90m U-32
5. Aden Cushman 2.59m Spaulding
6. Julian Olin 2.59m CVU

Long Jump

1. Avery Rogers 6.24m CVU
2. Joseph Darling 5.66m Mt Abraham
3. Seth Almand 5.43m Spaulding
4. Ian Kramer 5.36m Northfield
5. Hunter Bove 5.18m Harwood
6. Michael Dunbar 5.12m CVU

Triple Jump

1. Ed Sayers 11.87m U-32
2. Dylan Elder 9.05m CVU
3. Tucker O'Brien 8.76m U-32

GIRLS RESULTS

100 Meters

1. Olivia Thomas 13.14 Milton
2. Jillian Doktor 13.80 Northfield
3. Madison Ashford 14.07 Spaulding
4. Adeline Cannella 14.08 U-32
5. Ginger Long 14.33 U-32
6. Hadley Auster 14.38 CVU

200 Meters

1. Josephine Sweich 29.49 Northfield
2. Jillian Doktor 29.52 Northfield
3. Rheia Schall 30.13 U-32
4. Elizabeth Toborg 30.63 Spaulding
5. Hadley Auster 30.65 CVU
6. Emily Fritz 30.89 Mt Abraham

400 Meters

1. Ginger Long 1:00.85 U-32
2. Madison Beaudoin 1:02.97 U-32
3. Jane Miller-Arsenault 1:05.44 U-32
4. Rheia Schall 1:05.53 U-32
5. Isobel Koger 1:05.67 U-32
6. Rowan Clough 1:06.75 Harwood

800 Meters

1. Elizabeth Cunningham 2:21.10 Rice
2. Charlie Flint 2:29.80 Harwood
3. Madison Beaudoin 2:31.20 U-32
4. Charlotte Young 2:31.50 Spaulding
5. Amy Felice 2:37.70 U-32
6. Evey Slavik 2:38.40 Rice

1500 Meters

1. Amy Felice 5:14.50 U-32
2. Evey Slavik 5:15.40 Rice
3. Charlie Flint 5:27.70 Harwood
4. Heidi Haraldsen 5:28.70 Harwood
5. Celia Wing 5:33.60 Harwood
6. Rowan Clough 5:36.20 Harwood

3000 Meters

1. Charlie Flint 11:04.00 Harwood
2. Jane Miller-Arsenault 11:30.40 U-32
3. Isobel Koger 11:48.40 U-32
4. Heidi Haraldsen 12:14.40 Harwood
5. Rowan Clough 12:44.90 Harwood
6. Lauren Cousino 12:51.50 Mt Abraham

100m Hurdles

1. Maia Pasco 17.70 U-32
2. Isabel Moustakas 18.02 U-32
3. Morgan Towne 18.41 U-32
4. Ruby Jean Hall 18.52 Mt Abraham
5. Rebecca Dupere 18.74 Northfield
6. Isabella Tomasi 18.82 Milton

300m Hurdles

1. Isabel Moustakas 49.77 U-32
2. Maia Pasco 51.31 U-32
3. Rebecca Dupere 52.59 Northfield
4. Ruby Jean Hall 53.07 Mt Abraham
5. Nina Young 55.59 U-32
6. Catherine Congalton 56.71 CVU

4x100 Relay

1. U-32 52.77    
Maia Pasco, Madison Beaudoin, Greta Little, Isabel Moustakas
2. Northfield 54.66    
Rebecca Dupere, Jillian Doktor, Talia Jacobs, Josephine Sweich
3. Spaulding 57.89    
Madison Ashford, Charlotte Brault, Charlotte Young, Kiara Hogan

4x400 Relay

1. U-32 4:21.02    
Madison Beaudoin, Greta Little, Ginger Long, Rheia Schall
2. Northfield 4:36.62    
Rebecca Dupere, Talia Jacobs, Sophia Sargent, Josephine Sweich
3. U-32 4:48.45   
Isobel Koger, Nina Young, Jane Miller-Arsenault, Amy Felice

4x800 Relay

1. Harwood 11:24.10    
Charlie Flint, Celia Wing, Heidi Haraldsen, Rowan Clough
2. Mt Abraham 12:56.16    
Emily Fritz, Olivia Devino, Lauren Cousino, Ruby Jean Hall
3. Northfield 13:37.28    
Lexi Spencer, Sophia Sargent, Luna Whiteney, Rachael Wilson

Shot Put

1. Cara Richardson 10.72m U-32
2. Avery Knauss 9.25m U-32
3. Elizabeth Curry 8.86m Rice
4. Alex Weller 8.60m U-32
5. Kate Kogut 8.36m CVU
6. Heidi Haraldsen 7.16m Harwood
6. Naima Guggenheim 7.16m Rice

Discus

1. Cara Richardson 31.58m U-32
2. Avery Knauss 28.07m U-32
3. Alex Weller 24.20m U-32
4. Elizabeth Curry 22.42m Rice
5. Lilly Palmer 18.71m CVU
6. Lily Gordon 17.90m CVU

Javelin

1. Hazel Stoddard 24.05m Mt Abraham
2. Elizabeth Curry 23.48m Rice
3. Lilly Palmer 21.59m CVU
4. Olivia Wilder 20.88m Spaulding
5. Alex Weller 20.61m U-32
6. Cara Richardson 19.91m U-32

High Jump

1. Hazel Stoddard 1.37m Mt Abraham
2. Isabel Moustakas 1.37m U-32
3. Charlotte Young 1.32m Spaulding
4. Whitney Dykstra 1.27m Mt Abraham
5. Adeline Eldred 1.17m Rice

Pole Vault

1. Maia Pasco 2.44m U-32
1. Addison Sayers 2.44m U-32
1. Kate Kogut 2.44m CVU
4. Olivia Devino 2.44m Mt Abraham
5. Zoe Jenkins-Mui 2.29m CVU
6. Morgan Towne 2.13m U-32

Long Jump

1. Olivia Thomas 4.77m Milton
2. Amelia Novak 4.53m CVU
3. Greta Little 4.43m U-32
4. Mckenna Rettew 4.41m CVU
5. Damiana Leese 4.27m Harwood
6. Aster Watkevich 4.05m Hazen

Triple Jump

1. Lilyanna Mittelstadt 9.72m CVU
2. Amelia Novak 9.70m CVU
3. Addison Sayers 8.81m U-32
4. Morgan Towne 8.45m U-32
5. Yolanda Bansah 8.42m U-32

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 241.5
2. CVU 139.5
3. Mt Abraham 92
4. Northfield 70.5
5. Harwood 32.5
6. Spaulding 27
7. Rice 14
8. Milton 12

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 255
2. CVU 86
3. Harwood 69.5
4. Mt Abraham 69
5. Northfield 60
6. Rice 56.5
7. Spaulding 38
8. Milton 31
9. Hazen 4

