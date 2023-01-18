Charlie Krebs
St. Johnsbury skiers Sisu Lange, left, and Charlie Krebs stand near the finish line after a Nordic ski race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

 PHOTO BY JAMES BIGGAM

NORDIC SKI FREESTYLE MEET

At Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Jan. 18, 2023

5.5-Kilometer Freestyle

BOYS RESULTS

1 Kai Donnelly Burlington 13:51.6
2 Charlie Krebs St. Johnsbury 14:16.3
3 Sisu Lange St. Johnsbury 14:21.3
4 Nick Reed St. Johnsbury 15:36.3
5 Nathan Lenzini St. Johnsbury 15:42.7
6 Zander Waskuch Peoples 15:57.6
7 Zeb Whitlock Lamoille 16:00.8
8 Krane Davis St. Johnsbury 16:12.5
9 Gavin Jolly Peoples 16:31.7
10 Magnus Hayden Peoples 16:42.0
11 Mason Porter Lamoille 16:56.7
12 Isaac Lenzini St. Johnsbury 17:12.9
13 Elliot Rowe Lamoille 17:17.9
14 Sylvan Franklin Burlington 17:33.0
15 Ethan Rossi Lamoille 17:36.8
16 Nate Mitchell Burlington 17:40.6
17 Thomas Sullivan Lamoille 17:44.3
18 Duncan Shaver Burlington 17:59.7
19 Sam Rossi Lamoille 18:01.3
20 Ben Gale Lamoille 18:01.5
21 Amos Lilly Burlington 18:06.7
22 Eric Grover Peoples 19:09.2
23 Jordan Sartwell Lamoille 19:46.1
24 Mason Schade Lyndon 19:48.4
25 Quinn Shelley Burlington 20:15.1
26 Tristin Williams Peoples 20:58.9
2 Wyatt Reed Lyndon 21:34.2
28 Oak Clarke Lyndon 22:37.0

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Greta Kilburn Burlington 15:18.0
2 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 15:41.9
3 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 16:14.1
4 Tillie Lange IND 16:34.9
5 Ruth Krebs St. Johnsbury 16:59.3
6 Mae Searles Lamoille 17:25.0
7 Anna Isselhardt Peoples 17:31.6
8 Gabrielle Schaffer Peoples 17:48.8
9 Siri Jolliffe St. Johnsbury 17:49.9
10 Ava Purdy St. Johnsbury 18:22.0
11 Mary Fowler St. Johnsbury 18:34.5
12 Lillian Connolly Burlington 18:37.9
13 Phoenix Masten Peoples 19:22.4
14 Anya Moriarty St. Johnsbury 19:25.8
15 Maren Geise St. Johnsbury 19:58.4
16 Maddie Blanchard St. Johnsbury 20:05.0
17 Lily Walsh Lamoille 20:14.6
18 Lucy Nigro Peoples 20:32.4
19 Grace Martin Lyndon 20:40.3
20 Siri Dunn St. Johnsbury 21:55.4
21 Natalie Start Lamoille 22:42.1
22 Mia Smith Peoples 23:03.6
23 Rita Martin Lyndon 23:17.0
24 Adele Ramirez Valcour Peoples 25:29.1
25 Una Colby Lyndon 26:11.2

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. St. Johnsbury 9
2. Peoples 25
3. Burlington 29
4. Lamoille 30
5. Lyndon 65

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Burlington 6
2. St. Johnsbury 21
3. Peoples 25
4. Lamoille 36
5. Lyndon 55

