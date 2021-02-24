Beard

Twin brothers Carson and Austin Beard pose Sunday after completing a cross-country ski race. The Middlesex siblings will help lead the Raiders in their search for a three-peat during state championships Feb. 8.

 Photo by JAMES BIGGAM

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

AT RANKIN TRAILS

DANVILLE, VT

BOYS RESULTS

1. Carson Beard, U-32, 12:16
2. Austin Beard, U-32, 12:28
3. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 12:40
4. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 12:55
5. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 13:26
6. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 13:45
7. Nick Reed, ST. J, 13:58
8. Andzej Prince, LI, 14:04
9. Holden Middleton, LI, 14:17
10. Bennett Clark, U-32, 14:27
11. Samuel Clark, U-32, 14:33
12. Ryan Callaghan, St. J, 14:38
13. Wilder Brown, U-32, 14:39
14. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 14:46
15. Nathan Lenzini, St. J, 14:59
16. Kayl Humke, U-32, 15:06
17. Nils Young, U-32, 15:20
18. Max McClure, LI, 15:22
19. Jude Coe, St. J, 15:40
20. Toby Ham, LI, 15:56
21. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 16:01
22. Krane Davis, St. J, 16:12
23. James Cilwik, NCU, 16:26
24. Tommy Vaal, St. J, 16:50
25. Sully Davis, LI, 18:05
26. Amos Willey, NCU, 19:28

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 10
2. St. Johnsbury 39
3. Lyndon 55

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Avery Knauss, U-32, 15:20
2. Aine Fannon, St. J, 15:48
3. Amy Felice, U-32, 16:15
4. Shams Ferver, U-32, 16:17
5. Esther Macke, U-32, 16:42
6. Delaney Rankin, St. J, 16:52
7. Anna Knauss, U-32, 16:56
8. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 17:17
9. Peggy Fisher, St. J, 17:37
10. Arya Degeorge, LI, Anya Degeorge
11. Mary Fowler, St. J, 17:49
12. Ella Bradley, U-32
13. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 18:05
14. Maren Giese, St. J, 18:18
15. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 18:20
16. Siri Joiffe, U-32, 18:23
17. May Lamb, U-32, 18:35
18. Isidora Dickstein, St. J, 18:42
19. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 18:45
20. Addy Budliger, U-32, 19:29
21. Adele Bernier, St. J, 19:51
22. Nina Yong, U-32, 19:57
23. Grace Martin, LI, 20:13
24. Maddie Blanchard, St. J, 20:16
25. Ellaguin Johnson, U-32, 21:04

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. U-32 12
2. St. Johnsbury 32

