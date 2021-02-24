High school ski results Feb 24, 2021 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twin brothers Carson and Austin Beard pose Sunday after completing a cross-country ski race. The Middlesex siblings will help lead the Raiders in their search for a three-peat during state championships Feb. 8. Photo by JAMES BIGGAM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORDIC SKI RESULTSAT RANKIN TRAILSDANVILLE, VT BOYS RESULTS1. Carson Beard, U-32, 12:162. Austin Beard, U-32, 12:283. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, U-32, 12:404. Oliver Hansen, U-32, 12:555. Luke Chadderdon, St. J, 13:266. Cameron Thompson, U-32, 13:457. Nick Reed, ST. J, 13:588. Andzej Prince, LI, 14:049. Holden Middleton, LI, 14:1710. Bennett Clark, U-32, 14:2711. Samuel Clark, U-32, 14:3312. Ryan Callaghan, St. J, 14:3813. Wilder Brown, U-32, 14:3914. Cyrus Hansen, U-32, 14:4615. Nathan Lenzini, St. J, 14:5916. Kayl Humke, U-32, 15:0617. Nils Young, U-32, 15:2018. Max McClure, LI, 15:2219. Jude Coe, St. J, 15:4020. Toby Ham, LI, 15:5621. Taggert Schrader, U-32, 16:0122. Krane Davis, St. J, 16:1223. James Cilwik, NCU, 16:2624. Tommy Vaal, St. J, 16:5025. Sully Davis, LI, 18:0526. Amos Willey, NCU, 19:28BOYS TEAM SCORES1. U-32 10 2. St. Johnsbury 393. Lyndon 55GIRLS RESULTS1. Avery Knauss, U-32, 15:202. Aine Fannon, St. J, 15:483. Amy Felice, U-32, 16:154. Shams Ferver, U-32, 16:175. Esther Macke, U-32, 16:426. Delaney Rankin, St. J, 16:527. Anna Knauss, U-32, 16:568. Norah Wilcox, U-32, 17:179. Peggy Fisher, St. J, 17:3710. Arya Degeorge, LI, Anya Degeorge11. Mary Fowler, St. J, 17:4912. Ella Bradley, U-3213. Ayla Bodach-Turner, U-32, 18:0514. Maren Giese, St. J, 18:1815. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 18:2016. Siri Joiffe, U-32, 18:2317. May Lamb, U-32, 18:3518. Isidora Dickstein, St. J, 18:4219. Olivia Serrano, U-32, 18:4520. Addy Budliger, U-32, 19:2921. Adele Bernier, St. J, 19:5122. Nina Yong, U-32, 19:5723. Grace Martin, LI, 20:1324. Maddie Blanchard, St. J, 20:1625. Ellaguin Johnson, U-32, 21:04GIRLS TEAM SCORES1. U-32 122. St. Johnsbury 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
