DIVISION I GOLF
SECTIONALS PAIRINGS
At Neshobe Golf Club
Brandon, VT
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
8:30 a.m.
Caeden Harrington, Burr & Burton Dillon Callen, Burr & Burton Nick O’Donnell, Burr & Burton Chapin Eyre, Burr & Burton Ben Ario, Burr & Burton
8:45 a.m.
William Latkin, Rutland Dillon Moore, Rutland Brady Kenosh, Rutland Jason Ryan, Rutland Liam Mangan, Rutland
9 a.m.
Andrew Marsden, Mt. Anthony Nick Salem, Mt. Anthony Ethan Perry, Mt. Anthony Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony Ryan Sawyer, Mt. Anthony
9:15 a.m.
Alex Leonard, CVU Evan Forrest, CVU Kyle Rexford, CVU Cam Saia, CVU Freddy Marshall, CVU
9:30 a.m.
Parker Marisus, Essex Nicholas Bradley, Essex Maxwell Foster, Essex Charles Wiegand IV, Essex
9:45 a.m.
Max Gosselin, Mt. Mansfield William Erikson, Mt. Mansfield Seamus King, Mt. Mansfield Colby Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield Oliver French, Mt. Mansfield
10 a.m.
Robbie Robinson, Rice Hunter Higgins, Rice Caden Fischer, Rice Alex Jones, Rice
10:15 a.m.
Ethan Borick, South Burlington Jack Meyer, South Burlington Will Bruns, South Burlington Max Duffy, South Burlington Jack Campbell, South Burlington
10:30 a.m.
Brady Lamberti, Spaulding Garrett Cameron, Spaulding Dylan Bachand, Spaulding Jamison Mast, Spaulding Kieran McNamara, Spaulding
10:45 a.m.
Sam Silberman, Burlington Dylan Severson, Burlington Peter Kypers, Burlington Emmett Young, Burlington Owen Matanle, Burlington
11 a.m
Jake Baird, Colchester Austin Daigneault, Colchester Evan Baird, Colchester Zach Davis, Colchester Jacobi Lafferty, Colchester
11:15 a.m.
Jack Evans, Missisquoi Charlie Gates, Missisquoi Patrick Walker, Missisquoi Isaac Overton, Missisquoi
11:30 a.m.
Nathan Benoit, BFA-St. Albans Darik Gregoire, BFA-St. Albans Camden Piper, BFA-St. Albans Ryan Desmond, BFA-St. Albans
Noon
Nelson Eaton, St. Johnsbury Braeden Beck, St. Johnsbury Ronald Tucker, St. Johnsbury Silas Pearson, St. Johnsbury Eli Rexford, St. Johnsbury
12:10 a.m.
Austin Giroux, North Country Bryce Gunn, North Country Jordan Eastman, North Country Camerson Provost, North Country
DIVISION II GOLF
SECTIONALS PAIRINGS
At Woodstock Country Club
Woodstock, VT
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
9 a.m.
Ethan Dean, Woodstock Will Duane, Woodstock Chase Conway, Woodstock
9:10 a.m.
Chris Bradley, Woodstock Louis Mills, Woodstock Macin Gaudette, Hartford Jaden Poirier, Hartford
9:20 a.m.
Joseph Barwood, Hartford Ezra Mook, Hartford Zachary Therrien, Danville Joshua Cohen, Green Mt.
9:30 a.m.
Cooper Bevis, Windsor Lee Bevis, Windsor David Hall, Windsor
9:40 a.m.
Liam Atwood, Windsor Bryce Moody, Windsor Luke Avery, Rivendell Carter Bacon, Rivendell
9:50 a.m.
Parker Piper, Rivendell Ezra Avery, Rivendell Tovhan Vitols, Rivendell
10 a.m.
Thomas Ducharme, Northfield Jon Tenney, Northfield Adam Gerdes, Northfield
10:10 a.m.
Logan Amell, Northfield Nick Passalacqua, Northfield Jacob Green, Harwood Liam Guyette, Harwood
10:20 a.m.
Jack Lansky, Harwood Parker Davey, Harwood Garrett Nelson, Harwood
10:30 a.m.
Riley Richards, U-32 Sawyer Mislak, U-32 Neil Rohan, U-32
10:40 a.m.
Greg Golonka, U-32 Owen Kellington, U-32 Luke Dudas, Lyndon
10:50 a.m.
Whit Steen, Lyndon Mason Sylvester, Lyndon Owen Carr, Lyndon
11 a.m.
Lincoln Sinclair, Stowe Chace Newhouse, Stowe Bowman Graves, Stowe
11:10 a.m.
JP Marhefka, Stowe Will Brochausen, Stowe Timothy Whyte, Peoples Ashton Tibbits, Peoples
11:20 a.m.
Noble Beerworth, Peoples Hayden Tibbits, Peoples Colby Baldwin, Fair Haven Andrew Martell, Fair Haven
11:30 a.m.
Harrison DiGangi, Stratton Robert Stevenish, Stratton Brett Haber, Stratton
11:40 a.m.
Matthew Madden, Stratton Yuto Takai, Stratton Kacey Dickey, Arlington Noah Diedrich, Arlington
11:50 a.m.
Cayden Fortin, Lake Region Fintan Letzelter, Lake Region Duncan Lovegrove, Lake Region
Noon
Jamison Lavine, Lake Region Joe Wilcox, Lake Region Thomas Politano, Otter Valley Matthew Bryant, Otter Valley
12:10 p.m.
Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley Hayden Bernhardt, Otter Valley William Rock, Milton Christian Guadio, Milton
12:20 p.m.
Zach Fantini, Milton Jimmy Campbell, Milton Malachi Martin, Milton
12:30 p.m.
