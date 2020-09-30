richards

U-32’s Riley Richards hits an approach shot at the Country Club of Barre. Richards and the Raiders will travel to Woodstock Country Club on Thursday for Division II Sectionals.

DIVISION I GOLF

SECTIONALS PAIRINGS

At Neshobe Golf Club

Brandon, VT

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

8:30 a.m.

Caeden Harrington, Burr & Burton Dillon Callen, Burr & Burton Nick O’Donnell, Burr & Burton Chapin Eyre, Burr & Burton Ben Ario, Burr & Burton

8:45 a.m.

William Latkin, Rutland Dillon Moore, Rutland Brady Kenosh, Rutland Jason Ryan, Rutland Liam Mangan, Rutland

9 a.m.

Andrew Marsden, Mt. Anthony Nick Salem, Mt. Anthony Ethan Perry, Mt. Anthony Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony Ryan Sawyer, Mt. Anthony

9:15 a.m.

Alex Leonard, CVU Evan Forrest, CVU Kyle Rexford, CVU Cam Saia, CVU Freddy Marshall, CVU

9:30 a.m.

Parker Marisus, Essex Nicholas Bradley, Essex Maxwell Foster, Essex Charles Wiegand IV, Essex

9:45 a.m.

Max Gosselin, Mt. Mansfield William Erikson, Mt. Mansfield Seamus King, Mt. Mansfield Colby Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield Oliver French, Mt. Mansfield

10 a.m.

Robbie Robinson, Rice Hunter Higgins, Rice Caden Fischer, Rice Alex Jones, Rice

10:15 a.m.

Ethan Borick, South Burlington Jack Meyer, South Burlington Will Bruns, South Burlington Max Duffy, South Burlington Jack Campbell, South Burlington

10:30 a.m.

Brady Lamberti, Spaulding Garrett Cameron, Spaulding Dylan Bachand, Spaulding Jamison Mast, Spaulding Kieran McNamara, Spaulding

10:45 a.m.

Sam Silberman, Burlington Dylan Severson, Burlington Peter Kypers, Burlington Emmett Young, Burlington Owen Matanle, Burlington

11 a.m

Jake Baird, Colchester Austin Daigneault, Colchester Evan Baird, Colchester Zach Davis, Colchester Jacobi Lafferty, Colchester

11:15 a.m.

Jack Evans, Missisquoi Charlie Gates, Missisquoi Patrick Walker, Missisquoi Isaac Overton, Missisquoi

11:30 a.m.

Nathan Benoit, BFA-St. Albans Darik Gregoire, BFA-St. Albans Camden Piper, BFA-St. Albans Ryan Desmond, BFA-St. Albans

Noon

Nelson Eaton, St. Johnsbury Braeden Beck, St. Johnsbury Ronald Tucker, St. Johnsbury Silas Pearson, St. Johnsbury Eli Rexford, St. Johnsbury

12:10 a.m.

Austin Giroux, North Country Bryce Gunn, North Country Jordan Eastman, North Country Camerson Provost, North Country

DIVISION II GOLF

SECTIONALS PAIRINGS

At Woodstock Country Club

Woodstock, VT

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

9 a.m.

Ethan Dean, Woodstock Will Duane, Woodstock Chase Conway, Woodstock

9:10 a.m.

Chris Bradley, Woodstock Louis Mills, Woodstock Macin Gaudette, Hartford Jaden Poirier, Hartford

9:20 a.m.

Joseph Barwood, Hartford Ezra Mook, Hartford Zachary Therrien, Danville Joshua Cohen, Green Mt.

9:30 a.m.

Cooper Bevis, Windsor Lee Bevis, Windsor David Hall, Windsor

9:40 a.m.

Liam Atwood, Windsor Bryce Moody, Windsor Luke Avery, Rivendell Carter Bacon, Rivendell

9:50 a.m.

Parker Piper, Rivendell Ezra Avery, Rivendell Tovhan Vitols, Rivendell

10 a.m.

Thomas Ducharme, Northfield Jon Tenney, Northfield Adam Gerdes, Northfield

10:10 a.m.

Logan Amell, Northfield Nick Passalacqua, Northfield Jacob Green, Harwood Liam Guyette, Harwood

10:20 a.m.

Jack Lansky, Harwood Parker Davey, Harwood Garrett Nelson, Harwood

10:30 a.m.

Riley Richards, U-32 Sawyer Mislak, U-32 Neil Rohan, U-32

10:40 a.m.

Greg Golonka, U-32 Owen Kellington, U-32 Luke Dudas, Lyndon

10:50 a.m.

Whit Steen, Lyndon Mason Sylvester, Lyndon Owen Carr, Lyndon

11 a.m.

Lincoln Sinclair, Stowe Chace Newhouse, Stowe Bowman Graves, Stowe

11:10 a.m.

JP Marhefka, Stowe Will Brochausen, Stowe Timothy Whyte, Peoples Ashton Tibbits, Peoples

11:20 a.m.

Noble Beerworth, Peoples Hayden Tibbits, Peoples Colby Baldwin, Fair Haven Andrew Martell, Fair Haven

11:30 a.m.

Harrison DiGangi, Stratton Robert Stevenish, Stratton Brett Haber, Stratton

11:40 a.m.

Matthew Madden, Stratton Yuto Takai, Stratton Kacey Dickey, Arlington Noah Diedrich, Arlington

11:50 a.m.

Cayden Fortin, Lake Region Fintan Letzelter, Lake Region Duncan Lovegrove, Lake Region

Noon

Jamison Lavine, Lake Region Joe Wilcox, Lake Region Thomas Politano, Otter Valley Matthew Bryant, Otter Valley

12:10 p.m.

Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley Hayden Bernhardt, Otter Valley William Rock, Milton Christian Guadio, Milton

12:20 p.m.

Zach Fantini, Milton Jimmy Campbell, Milton Malachi Martin, Milton

12:30 p.m.

Ryan Bryce, Enosburg Wyatt Adams, Enosburg Dylan Wright, Enosburg

