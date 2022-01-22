High school cross-country ski results Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Members of the U-32 Nordic ski team pose after a recent race. Photo by James Biggam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOL NORDIC SKIINGAT U-32EAST MONTPELIER, VT GIRLS RESULTS1. Julia Thurston HUHS 16:06.42. Isabelle Serrano U32 16:44.63. Margaret Voisin MHS 17:11.6 34. Ayla Bodach-Turner U32 17:39.95. Sara Saligman McGill MHS 17:42.46. Amy Felice U32 18:54.67. Ada Mahood WUHS 19:10.98. Esther Macke U32 19:17.29. Maisie Franke HUHS 19:26.510. Olivia Serrano U32 19:33.411. Jane Stout WUHS 19:34.012. Norah Wilcox U32 19:49.313. Avery Knauss U32 20:27.014. Tessa Jernigan HUHS 20:59.415. Erin Geisler Rutland 21:00.116. Janaya Parsons BFAF 21:08.917. Avery Ryan U32 21:15.118. Clare Pritchard MHS 21:19.219. Anja Rand MHS 21:20.220. Addy Budliger U32 21:27.921. Raegan Decker BFAF 21:57.822. Charlotte Wood BFAF 21:58.123. Arya Degeorge LI 21:59.924. Izzy Cellini WUHS 22:12.925. Marie Larose BFAF 22:27.426. Farren Stainton WUHS 22:33.027. Nina Young U32 23:21.828. Ella Cisz HUHS 23:50.429. Annabelle Mahar Rutland 24:28.130. Grace Martin LI 24:28.431. Alice Lindsay HUHS 24:38.232. Amani Suter MHS 25:10.333. Michelle Lynch BFAF 25:11.334. Ginger Long U32 25:31.435. Rowan Clough HUHS 25:32.136. Una Colby LI 27:53.3BOYS RESULTS1. Austin Beard U32 14:02.32. Tzevi Schwartz U32 14:09.33. James Underwood WUHS 14:13.14. Samuel Clark U32 14:21.15. Carson Beard U32 14:30.86. Quinn Uva WUHS 14:41.37. Oliver Hansen U32 15:15.8 8. Sage Grossi MHS 15:17.59. Brady Geisler Rutland 15:34.010. Brendan Quinn BFAF 15:59.211. Indy Metcalf HUHS 16:03.512. Owen Dube-Johnson Rutland 16:08.413. Ben Wetherell MHS 16:44.314. Kalob Still BFAF 16:54.315. Wilder Brown U32 16:55.316. Bennett Clark U32 17:08.717. Ryan Thatcher BFAF 17:10.318. Samuel Brondyke MHS 17:12.919. Sam Kay Rutland 17:14.420. Dylan Kissinger BFAF 17:20.421. Steven Supan MHS 17:39.922. Cyrus Hansen U32 17:40.923. Karver Butler Rutland 17:49.824. James Cilwik NCUHS 17:55.225. Max McClure LI 18:03.626. Taggart Schrader U32 18:40.027. Luke Murphy MHS 18:41.228. Wyatt Mallory U32 18:47.229. Graham Fox WUHS 18:48.130. Max McCalla Rutland 18:50.331. Will Duane WUHS 18:58.432. Caedin Bodach-Turner U32 19:00.733. Kagan Whiteman BFAF 19:01.834. Ben Larson HUHS 19:03.435. Joey Sluka WUHS 19:12.536. Phil Mahar Rutland 19:13.337. Mac Abrams WUHS 19:15.838. Callum MacCurtain HUHS 19:20.239. Atticus Ellis HUHS 19:47.240. Tennessee Lamb U32 20:05.741. Jay Borland MHS 20:24.342. Christopher Cummiskey HUHS 20:32.143. Marko Svoren Rutland 20:39.644. Jasper Turner MHS 20:44.945. Gregory Hayward U32 21:07.046. Brandon Gillilan BFAF 21:11.6 4647. Trent Jordan HUHS 21:13.248. Zed McNaughton WUHS 21:19.249. Luke Calvin OV 21:37.350. Luke Kane BFAF 22:28.051. Baker LaRock OV 22:34.852. Theo Stanley BFAF 24:47.053. Jonah Busker HUHS 28:26.354. Otis Loga U32 58:10.2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
