One of Vermont's biggest girls soccer story lines this fall is if anyone can prevent Proctor from making its 13th straight championship appearance.
At first glance, Hazen may appear to be an unlikely candidate to halt the Phantoms' historic run. The Wildcats have lost all four of their title matches - dating back to 1985 - and they finished with a 1-13-1 record two years ago.
But after two rock-solid results against Division III opponents during the past three days, the D-IV Wildcats are quickly emerging as one of the top contenders to snap Proctor's remarkable streak.
Monday's scoreless tie against seven-time D-III champ Peoples Academy gave Hazen some early-season confidence before the start of its Mountain League schedule, with goalie Ella Renaud stopping eight shots for the Wildcats. Her team had one goal called back due to a hand ball in the first half, and then a promising counterattack in the final seconds of overtime was blocked at the last second by a PA defender.
The Wolves never had a losing season from 1997-2019 and made a habit of trouncing their crosstown rivals, but Monday's back-and-forth draw proved that the tides may be turning.
"For the last six or seven years that I've been involved with the team, PA has beat us handily," Hazen coach Harry Besset said. "And the last few years it's been 8-0 or 7-1. I graduated from Hazen in 2006, and back then we always lost to them. So it's been at least 20 years since since Hazen didn't lose to PA."
Hazen senior Caitlyn Davison generated the best scoring opportunity of the match when she used a quick restart to send a direct kick to the upper-90, but Wolves goalie Sadie Baranyay (eight saves) rose up to knock the ball over the crossbar.
Last year Davison scored two last-minute to help the Wildcats rally against opponents in dramatic fashion. She uncorked a long-range shot during her team's Homecoming match against Oxbow and scored in the final seconds of regulation to fuel a 1-1 draw. A few weeks later she netted the equalizer in the last minute of the second half against Rivendell to set the stage for a 3-2 overtime victory.
"It's nice to have an athlete on the team that understands how to go through the gears," Besett said. "And when the team is under pressure in a game, Caitlyn is someone who can elevate to the next level to give us an option going forward and who can close things down defensively. It takes maturity for any athlete - and to bring their performance to a higher level when the game requires it. So it's a huge asset and something that I'll be looking to have her help develop in the younger players around her."
Davison is surrounded this year by classmates Tessa Luther, Sadie Skorstad, Sophia Augsberger, Sarah Collier, Haley Smith and Natlie Hill. Luther and Davison will serve as co-captains for a Wildcats squad that started four freshmen Monday: Taylor Thompson, Maya Lumsden, Kelsey Rivard and Autumn Daley.
"Taylor and Maya are midfielders and Kelsey was a goalie, but now she's playing as a striker," Besset said. "Kelsey is just such an incredible athlete, so it's great to have her up there. Autumn started at outside back today and she made a lot of good choices. She's offensive-minded, she keeps possession in the corners and all of her instincts are awesome."
The juniors on Hazen's roster are Natalie Michaud and Madeline Kaiser. They're joined by sophomores Isabelle Gouin, Bri Holbrook, Julia desGroseilliers and Renaud. Autumn Daley and Skorstad started as outside fullbacks against PA before Skorstad moved forward and Collier filled in defensively. Holbrook and desGroseilliers fueled the shutout as central backs, while Davison and Thompson excelled as holding midfielders. Luther played as an attacking midfielder and Rivard showed off her speed up front in the Wildcats' 4-2-3-1 lineup.
"It's a formation that's better for teams that have short passes more than long passes," Besset said. "And, historically, none of our players can pass it very far."
Skorstad and Augsberger both made big impacts against PA after competing for Craftsbury during previous seasons. Freshman Cedar Grenier is another former Charger who joined the Wildcats through a cooperative agreement along with Smith and Hill.
Two years ago Craftsbury earned one of its three victories on the season by downing Hazen in the inaugural OSSU Derby. Hazen claimed payback last year and may get to keep the trophy for good if both schools continue to field a merged team.
"Hazen and Craftsbury collaborated during preseason to try to make the right choice for both communities," Besset said. "And Craftsbury waited until the first couple days of school before they finally decided that they wouldn't have enough players for a team. But they wanted to make an honest attempt to put together a team by themselves. They had at least nine players just from Craftsbury - and they could have pulled up some eighth-graders. So I didn't know they'd be playing with us until the third day of school. And, at that point, they'd missed all of preseason and they'd missed all the scrimmages. It was hard because I had to reteach everything I'd started with in preseason so they could learn all the tactics we'd been working on. But the two groups of players merged together socially really quickly, And that's made it easier to have a more cohesive unit - and that's made it easier for us to come through on the field as well."
Last winter Skorstad competed for Hazen's girls basketball program, which carried a 20-game winning streak into the Barre Auditorium before being upset by Thetford. A handful of the Wildcats' soccer stars were the heart and soul of that hoops program, and many of the current freshmen also established valuable chemistry with the upperclassmen last winter on the hard court.
"The biggest carryover that I've noticed is from the way the freshmen have jumped in and fit in really well with the rest of the team," Besett said. "Because the freshmen played on JV basketball last year as eighth-graders and they played AAU in the summer. So they all know each other really well as athletes and competitors. They know each other's positive attributes that they bring to the game. And even though they all compete in basketball, they've brought a really strong athleticism as a unit. And we've been significantly stronger in that sense than we have been in the last four years. This year, the freshmen just have a high work rate and none of them have any fear. Every single one of them will go hard into every tackle. And if they fall, they get back up and they go hard again. And so to have the freshmen on the team lead that work rate, it begs and necessitates the rest of the players to rise up and try to compete for playing time. They're coming along so rapidly and we're going to work on some fast-break stuff with one-touches to try to run at teams in the half-field and counterattack out of a low defensive block."
Hazen (0-1-1) will return to action Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. game at Blue Mountain. The Wildcats kicked off the season last Thursday and enjoyed a strong start when Davison scored in the 10th minute to give her team an early lead over Vergennes, which was the D-III runner-up in 2020. Unfortunately for Hazen, the match was suspended later in the first half due to lightning. According to Vermont Principals' Association rules, any game that is stopped before the completion of the fist half is to be replayed in its entirety. And when the Wildcats and Commodores resumed their match Saturday, Vergennnes buried the golden goal in overtime to prevail 1-0.
"It stinks to have scored against Vergennes and to have it taken away," Besett said. "But I think we could have held onto that 1-0 lead if it played out Thursday night. To look at those two games that normally would have been losses - and to have an overtime loss and a tie - that's not bad. And if we can finish the next week with two wins and be 2-1-1, that would be a stronger start than I was expecting. And it will show the potential for a deep run in the postseason."