Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.