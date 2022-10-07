A unique co-ed scoring format and one of the most challenging 5-kilometer courses in Vermont will await hundreds of cross country runners at Saturday’s Harwood Invitational.
The Highlanders’ lengthy winning streak at their home event will be on the line as schools from across the state visit the Mad River Valley. The St. Johnsbury boys could flex their muscles again after placing first last week at the Thetford Woods Trail Run. The Hilltoppers are the defending Division I champs and wasted no time emerging as one of the top teams in New England this season.
The Montpelier boys have been turning heads all season and will be another squad to watch on the Harwood trails. The Solons are flying high after earning a long-awaited victory over cross-town rival U-32 at the Woods Trail Run. The Capital City squad relied on strong performances in Thetford by Avery Smart (fourth, 17 minutes, 2.5 seconds), Ezra Merrill-Triplett (35th, 18:07.8), Noah Rivera (43rd, 18:23.5), Luke Murphy (114th, 19:50.3) and Sam Brondyke (160th, 20:30.2).
The battle between the Middlebury and Harwood could also be close as both teams prepare to challenge high-powered U-32 at the Division II state meet. Charlie Flint (20:16), Julia Thurston (20:25), Heidi Haraldsen (21:18), Celia Wing (21:41) and Maisie Franke (22:01) paced the Highlanders last week during the Maine Festival of Champsion.
Over 500 runners representing 20 or more Vermont schools are slated to toe the line, allowing runners to test their combination of speed and endurance on hilly terrain that’s similar to the state championship venue.
“Most of the best runners in Vermont will be competing,” Harwood coach John Kerrigan said. “With close to 600 runners, this should be our largest field ever.”
BFA-St. Albans will attempt to keep pace with D-I rival St. Johnsbury, while Mill River will represent the Southern Vermont region. Runners from Paine Mountain and Spaulding could also be near the front of the pack.
The score from each school’s boys and girls teams will be added together, and the school with the lowest combined score in the Varsity A Race will be the varsity A champion.
The school with the lowest combined score in the Varsity B race — after removing scores from JV runners from Division I and D-II schools — will be declared the Varsity B champs. A team must have five finishers in each varsity race (A or B) to be eligible for the co-ed trophy. All runners, regardless of team status, are eligible for individual awards.
Middle school racing will kick off at 11 a.m., while the high school competition will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade soups, burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and baked goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.