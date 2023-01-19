MONTPELIER - Harwood overcame a lights-out shooting performance by Montpelier's Ireland Donahue to snag a 43-29 girls basketball victory Thursday.
The Highlanders outscored MHS 15-4 in the third quarter to make life easy on themselves at the end. Jill Rundle (12 points) and Quinn Nelson (11 points, 10 rebounds) paced HU, with Nelson shooting 5 of 8 from the floor. Teammates Eloise Lilley (nine points) and Cierra McKay (seven points) also showcased their offensive talents.
"Jill has been having an amazing season and she's improved so much," coach Young said. "She got a captain spot this year. And every benchmark we've set for her, she's done. She doesn't turn the ball over really and she's so confident at the point."
The Highlanders faced off against Montpelier during the first game of the season, earning a 52-31 victory on Dec. 12. The rematch was hotly contested for the opening 16 minutes, with Harwood leading 12-9 after the first quarter and holding a 22-19 halftime lead.
"Montpelier had more kids back tonight and they were really tough in the first half," coach Young said. "They were playing a zone - and we knew they were going to. We had a hard time catching the ball in the first half and we lacked some energy. The kids challenged themselves at halftime and we went back with our quickest group and we opened it up. Our zone was much better in the second half and they could not score. They got a couple baskets at the end, but they only scored 10 in the second half."
Ireland Donahue was in the zone for MHS, finishing with 20 points and accounting for all of her team's points in the second half. Grace Nostrant added five points for MHS, which hosted Harwood for the second time this winter while the Highlanders wait to return to their home gym due to flooding issues last fall.
"We had a lot of fans tonight and we really appreciate them traveling," coach Young said.
A Lilley basket and two foul shots by Donahue resulted in a 2-2 tie during the opening minute. Rundle went 1 of 2 from the line and drained a 3-pointer, but the Solons closed the gap to a single point behind an Donahue basket and a Nostrant free throw. Rundle stayed hot at the other end, extending the lead to 8-5. A Nostrant field goal kept things close, but a few seconds later Nelson capped an old-fashioned three-point play. Donahue scored on Montpelier's next possession before a Lilley foul shot at the end of the first quarter gave HU a three-point lead.
The second quarter kicked off with shots off the glass by Montpelier's Regan Walke and Nostrant sandwiched around a jumper by Nelson. Montpelier's Iris Toohey showed off her shooting range to help her team grab the lead. Donahue went 2 of 2 from the line and then Nelson, Lilley and Rundle stepped up with baskets for HU, giving their team an 20-17 lead. Donahue and McKay traded baskets, leaving HU with three-point lead entering halftime.
Parish wasted no time stretching the lead to five points at the start of the third quarter. McKay hit a 3-pointer and a field goal after a Donahue basket, resulting in a Montpelier timeout. A fast-break layup by Rundle and a turnaround jumper by Nelson gave Harwood a 33-21 lead. Donahue closed the gap to 33-23, but Nelson elevated for a putback to restore her team's 12-point advantage. The Solons missed a pair of foul shots and then Roanha Chalmers made a full-court pass to set up Rundle for a buzzer-beating jumper and a 37-23 lead to finish off the third quarter.
"Ayden Parish was one of the keys to that surge in the third quarter," coach Young said. "I was really happy with how we moved the ball in the second half and everybody got some playing time tonight, which is always nice."
Lilley delivered a dagger at the start of the final quarter by racing in for a coast-to-coast layup and adding another bucket for an 18-point cushion. Donahue scored six points in the final quarter, but at that point a comeback was not in the cards.
"Eloise played great defense tonight," coach Young said. "Her defense bas been spectacular and she really worked hard in the off-season.
Montpelier (4-7) will host Mount Abraham at 7 p.m. Monday. Harwood (6-5) will travel to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Highlanders are fifth in the Division II standings behind Lake Region. Close behind are Missisquoi, Springfield and Lyndon.
"Especially with the Capital games, we knew we would be back and forth all year," coach Young said. "We'll keep finding our stride and we'll do what we do. Road games are not going to scare us and we'll play anybody, anywhere. I like our chances and I think we could do good things."
