Gretchen Kogut cracked the podium for giant slalom while leading Harwood to a fourth-place result in the final team standings at Alpine skiing state championships.
The CVU boys secured a 22-point victory over runner-up St. Johnsbury. The Redhawks won the girls crown with ease, posting a score of 85 points. Woodstock (135) edged Mount Mansfield (142) in the battle for second place. Teams battled it out at Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond during the slalom event before heading to Smugglers’ Notch in Jeffersonville for the GS portion.
The Harwood girls placed a close fourth with 146 points, while Burr & Burton (149) wound up fifth. Stowe (184), Rice (207) and Rutland (306) also fielded complete girls teams. Stowe was fifth on the boys’ side.
Kogut started the two-day event by placing 17th in slalom. She finished the first run in 50.67 seconds before crossing the line in 53.67 during the second run, resulting in an overall time of 1:44.34. She was backed up by teammates Aliza Jernigan (19th, 1:44.94), Brooke Downing (38th, 1:55.71), Kate Harldson (39th, 1:55.80), Rubi Murphy (40th, 1:56.34) and Tela Haskell (48th, 2:01.98).
Rice’s Deena Jacunski was the girls slalom winner in 1:30.78. Rutland’s Reed Martin captured top honors in the boys slalom with a time of 1:29.05.
The fastest slalom finishers for the Stowe girls were Charlotte Stevens (22nd, 1:46.03), Lucy Andrus (28th, 1:50.01), Olivia Carey (35th, 1:54.34), Elle Zimmerman (36th, 1:54.98), Taegen Yardley (46th, 2:00.43) and Lucia Lovell (56th, 2:36.52). The top Raiders in the boys slalom were Anthony Marron (25th,1:41.77), Ben Alexson (27th, 1:41.88), JP Marhefka (32nd, 1:45.87), Lincoln Sinclair (49th, 2:00.7) and Finn Murphy (56th, 2:08.06).
St. Johnsbury’s Maggie Anderson (1:57.98) and Tommy Zschau (1:59.24) gave St. Johnsbury a first-place sweep of the giant slalom action. Kogut (third, 2:00.08), Jernigan (15th, 2:06.58), Haskell (18th, 2:08.25) and Rubi Murphy (25th, 2:11.44) led Harwood.
Lovell paced the Stowe girls in GS, recording a time of 2:09.54 to finish 19th. Carey (27th, 2:14.04), Zimmerman (21st, 2:10.10) and Yardley (39th, 2:23.13) also delivered strong showings in GS. Alexson (ninth, 2:07.21), Marron (15th, 2:09.76), Marhefka (24th, 2:14.14) and Finn Murphy (38th, 2:27.75) were GS standouts for the Stowe boys.
GIRLS SLALOM TOP 10
1. Deena Jacunski, Rice, 1:30.78; 2. Olivia Zubarik, CVU, 1:33.47; 3. Louise Filkorn, Mt. Mansfield, 1:36.43; 4. Dicey Manning, CVU, 1:36.67; 5. Blythe Fitch-O’Leary, CVU, 1:36.67; 6. Kendall Macleod, IND, 1:38.90; 7. Cara Gagliardi, Mt. Mansfield, 1:39.3; 8. Christina Gregory, Burr & Burton, 1:39.67; 9. Amber Wood, Woodstock, 1:40:24; 10. Margaret Anderson, St. Johnsbury, 1:41.03
GIRLS GS TOP 10
1. Maggie Anderson, SJ 1:57.98; 2. Cara Gagliardi, Mt. Mansfield 1:58.46; 3. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 2:00.08; 4. Frances Levitas, Burr & Burton, 2:00.75; 5. Dicey Manning, CVU, 2:01.76; 6. Amber Wood, Woodstock, 2:01.92; 7. Blythe Fitch-O’Leary Rice 2:02.07; 8. Louise Filkorn, Mt. Mansfield, 2:02.36; 9. Abigail Masillo, Woodstock, 2:02.73; 10. Chloe Masillo, Woodstock, 2:03.69
BOYS SLALOM TOP 10
1. Reed Martin, Rutland, 1:29.05; 2. Aaron Wilson, Woodstock, 1:31.06; 3. Rex Jewell, South Burlington, 1:31.19; 4. Ebbe, Longstreth, Mt. Mansfield, 1:31.8; 5. Cyrus Goetze, Mt. Mansfield, 1:32.49; 6. Justin Shafritz, South Burlington, 1:32.58; 7. Curtis Wheeler, Lyndon, 1:32.99; 8. Ethan Barber, Mt. Mansfield, 1:34.05; 9. Seth Boffa, CVU, 1:34.10; 10. Wyatt Knauss, St. Johnsbury, 1:34.5
BOYS GS TOP 10
1. Tommy Zschau, SJ, 1:59.24; 2. Sean Gilliam, CVU, 1:59.90; 3. Michael M.-Allesio, Colchester, 2:02.02; 4. Brady Kenosh, Rutland, 2:03.13; 5. Peter Gilliam, CVU, 2:03.70; 6. Ethan Barber, Mt. Mansfield, 2:03.76; 7. Ari Diamond, CVU, 2:05.98; 8. Cody Van Dine, St. Johnsbury, 2:06.85; 9. Harper Ouellette, Lyndon, 2:07.14; 10. Ben Alexson, Stowe 2:07.21.GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. CVU 85; 2. Woodstock 135; 3. Mt. Mansfield 142; 4. Harwood 146; 5. Burr & Burton 149; 6. St. Johnsbury 177; 7. Stowe 184; 8. Rice 207; 9. Rutland 306.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. CVU 78; 2. St. Johnsbury 100; 3. Mt. Mansfield 171; 4. South Burlington 174; 5.Stowe 206; 6. Rutland 232; 7. Woodstock 234; 8. Colchester 257; 9. Rice 293; 10. Burr & Burton 324; 11. Thetford 412; 12. Hartford 415.
