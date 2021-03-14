Harwood’s Delana Cheney and Montpelier’s Luna Pompei capped dynamite four-year careers by excelling at Saturday’s state championship gymnastics meet in Williston
Burr & Burton claimed its first title in program history, led by all-around winner Ell Tashjan (37.25 points). Harwood placed second, earning its best result in over two decades, while the third-place Solons cracked the top-6 for the fourth straight year. The Highlanders were 0-2 during a Covid-shortened regular season before peaking at the right time.
“We took our season slow and steady, not wanting to rush too early with skills when most were just getting back into a gym for the first time since last year,” Harwood coach Anissa Davis said via email. “Risk of injury in that situation is huge, so we had to play the long game in a very short season.”
Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer (36.5) and Harwood’s Kai McGrath (34.4) rounded out the individual podium, while St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones (34.325) was fourth.
Cheney (31.025) placed 15th in the all-around, recording a personal-record of 6.8 on the uneven bars. Classmate Lynn Russell (29.425) was 23rd for the Highlanders. Cheney recorded an all-around score of 29.875 as a sophomore before posting a 28.575 in 2019. Russell registered a score of 26.725 in the all-around at the 2019 state meet.
“(Cheney and Russell) were rock solid all competition and helped boost the team score with solid routines and big numbers on all events,” Davis said. “They do a great job making the gym a fun, friendly, supportive place to be. They make working hard the thing to do. It’s just expected.”
McGrath finished sixth on beam (9.05) and fourth on bars (8.8). Fellow sophomore Olivia Bloom added depth with a 24.55 in the all-around.
“McGrath put up huge numbers,” Davis said. “(And Bloom) inspired her team all season with her hard work and never-give-up attitude.”
Harwood freshmen Janelle Haskins and Julia Biedermann tied for 19th in the all-around with matching scores of 29.8. Biedermann was fifth on vault with an 8.3.
“We had a strategy going into the meet,” Davis said. “We wanted to find the best way to maximize our start values without compromising on deductions. The uneven bars can be one of the trickiest events to do this on: risk vs. reward. We had three different routines set for each gymnast. In the end, we took more risk on three routines and decided to play it safe on the other three. It seemed to be the right formula as we had our highest bar scores of the season.
“We worked cleaning up what we had (on beam) and trying to go for the ‘stick’ rather than throw new skills. Floor was the other event we went for more risk. Having a spring floor at states allowed us to throw double salto passes and three different types of saltos, earning our athletes a 10.0 start value. (It’s) something that is too difficult to do on a non-spring floor.”
Montpelier placed third in 2018, fourth in 2019 and sixth last winter. This year Pompei was sixth in the all-around with a 34.025. Her effort followed up scores of 29.725 in 2018, 32.4 in 2019 and 33.325 a year ago. Eva Stumpff placed 14th in the all-around for MHS with a 31.825. Two years ago Stumpff produced a similar score of 31.95. Ariyana Little (27.875) was 28th in the all-around for MHS.
Burr & Burton posted a winning score of 135.275 points. Harwood finished with 126.35 points to hold off third-place Montpelier (125.575). Fourth-place CVU (125.525) was followed by St. Johnsbury (124.45), Burlington-Colchester (116.625), Milton (99.325) and South Burlington (89.525).
“It was amazing finally having a spring floor in the state championship,” Davis said. “I think that is why the second- through fifth-place teams were all within less than two points of each other. We were finally able to throw our hardest tumbling passes and it evened the playing field. Having a meet that close with so many positions on the line is an excellent meet. In years’ past, we have had to water down floor routines because gymnasts were tumbling on carpet-bonded foam on a wood floor. In years’ past, we have had to balance getting what we could safely out of the gymnasts without risking injuring them. That means watering down their tumbling and taking a lower start value. I hope we are able to keep a spring floor in the state championships to continue for the safety of the athletes along with them being able to throw their best skills. And not needing to hold back in the meet, where you should put in everything.”
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
GYMNASTICS RESULTS
MARCH 14, 2021
WILLISTON, VT
ALL-AROUND
